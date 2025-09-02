Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Kornienko shared memories of the deceased politician Andriy Parubiy during the farewell ceremony

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, killed in Lviv on August 30, was a role model for many generations of patriots. He understood the importance of things that are built for years, said First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniienko during the farewell ceremony for the deceased politician, UNN writes.

Details

He was a person who was a role model for many generations of patriots. For me, at some point, when I became a parliamentarian, and then became the first deputy, it is that unique case when, being an active defender of his ideas and a conductor of Ukrainian nationalism, he simultaneously understood the importance of institutions, not just a common specific action, but some things that build for years - Korniienko noted.

Addition

Today, a farewell ceremony for the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy is taking place in Lviv. The funeral service is being held in St. George's Cathedral, where a large number of people have gathered to pay tribute to the politician and statesman. The flow of those who want to say goodbye to Parubiy does not subside, and queues to the temple stretch beyond the square in front of the cathedral.

The Verkhovna Rada has prepared a draft resolution on appealing to the parliaments and governments of foreign states regarding the murder of Andriy Parubiy. The document calls on the world to react and support Ukraine in investigating the crime.