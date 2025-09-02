$41.370.05
Suspect in Parubiy's murder had no accomplices in Ukraine - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

The National Police found no accomplices in Ukraine for the suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder. The suspect planned to hide in Khmelnytskyi region and was waiting for information to cross the border.

The suspect in the murder of the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and People's Deputy of the 9th convocation, Andriy Parubiy, had no accomplices in Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Andriy Nebytov, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

As of now, we have not seen accomplices here, directly in Ukraine (...) We clearly understand that the suspect planned to go to Khmelnytskyi region, where he would hide for some time, but already on September 1, he was waiting for information from his curator for illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine

- said Nebytov.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that about 8 shots were fired at Parubiy.

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

  • premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;
    • Russian trace;
      • personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

        The Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

        The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv sent the 52-year-old suspect in the murder of the people's deputy, former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy, into custody.

