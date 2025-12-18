$42.340.00
Murder of Andriy Parubiy: court re-extended the arrest of the suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3352 views

The court re-extended the arrest of a 52-year-old Lviv resident, suspected of murdering People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. He is accused of treason, attempted assassination of a people's deputy, and illegal handling of weapons.

Murder of Andriy Parubiy: court re-extended the arrest of the suspect

The court, at the request of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, re-extended the pre-trial detention of a 52-year-old Lviv resident suspected of murdering Ukrainian MP Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Law enforcement officers do not name the criminal, but Ukrainian media report that it is Mykhailo Stselnikov.

He is charged with committing a number of particularly serious crimes, including under Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law), Article 112 (assault on the life of a People's Deputy of Ukraine in connection with his state or public activities), Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons), as well as Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (glorification of persons who carry out armed aggression against Ukraine, and repeated justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation).

The suspect in Parubiy's murder will remain in custody without the alternative of bail.

Context

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30, 2025, in Lviv with 7 shots. According to the investigation, the suspect in this crime is a 52-year-old Lviv resident. He is currently in custody without bail.

The police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime: premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the People's Deputy, a Russian trace, and personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority was to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine found the weapon used to kill People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. It is a Makarov pistol with a silencer: it was in a cache set up by the killer and contains his DNA.

Yevhen Ustimenko

