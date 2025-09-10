Lviv prosecutor's office denied rumors about allegedly found weapon used to kill Parubiy

Information about an allegedly found pistol, which was used to kill Ukrainian MP Andriy Parubiy, began to spread on social media. The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office officially stated that this information is false, UNN writes.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, the weapon used by the attacker has not yet been found, and search efforts are ongoing.

It should be recalled that on August 30, in Lviv, a 52-year-old man opened fire on the politician, firing eight shots. Andriy Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries.

The assailant was promptly detained. The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for 60 days without the possibility of bail. He is charged with illegal handling of weapons (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and encroachment on the life of a people's deputy in connection with his state activity (Article 112 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We urge media representatives and the public to use exclusively verified official information - reported the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

On September 2, the actions of the suspect in the murder case of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy were reclassified. He is now charged with illegal handling of weapons and encroachment on the life of a people's deputy.

Also, later during the investigation, it became known that the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy had no accomplices. The suspect planned to hide in Khmelnytskyi region and was waiting for information to cross the border.

The petition published to posthumously award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine had already gathered almost 24,000 votes as of September 10.