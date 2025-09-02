The prosecutor's office plans to reclassify the case regarding Parubiy's murder: to what article

The prosecutor's office plans to reclassify the actions of the suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy from intentional murder to an assault on the life of a public figure. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office Mykola Meret to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

We understand his motives. This is the preliminary qualification that he is currently charged with – Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of reclassifying the act he committed is being considered. We will do this in the near future. Because there are indeed grounds to make such a decision - said Meret.

When asked which specific article of the Criminal Code they plan to reclassify to, Meret replied:

To 112 (assault on the life of a state or public figure – ed.). This is the murder of a People's Deputy of Ukraine." He also commented on the information that there was no blackmail of the suspect by the Russian Federation. "We know the same thing that he told you (journalists – ed.) about it. He said that there was no blackmail (from the Russian Federation – ed.) - Meret noted.

Meret also confirmed that the suspect has a son. In addition, law enforcement officers continue to search for the weapon.

After committing the murder, he intended to disguise his activity. He went into the forest, where he burned his clothes and disassembled the bicycle he was riding. He tried to drown it in a small pond, but it didn't quite work out… - Meret said.

Context

52-year-old Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy, confessed to the crime. He claims that there was no blackmail from the Russian Federation. He chose Parubiy because he lived nearby.

Sources of Radio Svoboda reported that during the first interrogations, the suspect in Parubiy's murder confessed to the crime and spoke about his contacts with representatives of Russia, stating that he contacted them while trying to find his son, a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, who went missing.

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

intentional murder in connection with the political activity of the people's deputy;

Russian trace;

personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace. Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether threats were made to the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy.

In 2014, Parubiy was on the liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.

On September 2, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv sent the suspect Stselnikov in Parubiy's murder into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to post bail.