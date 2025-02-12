Rada has passed a new law on state secrets: what will change

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 37828 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 81386 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 96308 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102258 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113199 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157872 views

Popular news
February 28, 05:35 AM • 102249 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 86258 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 57536 views
09:03 AM • 104341 views
09:59 AM • 90188 views
09:20 AM • 114618 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123564 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157872 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 148224 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180420 views
09:59 AM • 90188 views
09:03 AM • 104341 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 136085 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 137923 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165945 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43959 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 11394 on state secrets with 290 votes. The document provides for the classification of information on the protection and material and technical support of critical infrastructure facilities.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law №11394 on state secrets with 290 votes, reported People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Rada supported the draft law on state secrets (№11394). "For" - 290 deputies

- wrote MP Goncharenko on Telegram.

What is envisaged

According to the MP, the following will now be classified as state secrets:

  • information on the organization, status and plans for the protection of critical infrastructure objects; 
    • information on the creation of material and technical reserves for response and elimination of consequences at critical infrastructure objects.

      Rada wants to classify data on the organization of critical infrastructure protection01.08.25, 14:01 • 21248 views

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      Politics
      oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
      verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

