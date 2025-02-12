Rada has passed a new law on state secrets: what will change
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 11394 on state secrets with 290 votes. The document provides for the classification of information on the protection and material and technical support of critical infrastructure facilities.
The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law №11394 on state secrets with 290 votes, reported People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko on Wednesday, writes UNN.
The Rada supported the draft law on state secrets (№11394). "For" - 290 deputies
What is envisaged
According to the MP, the following will now be classified as state secrets:
- information on the organization, status and plans for the protection of critical infrastructure objects;
- information on the creation of material and technical reserves for response and elimination of consequences at critical infrastructure objects.
