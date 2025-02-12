Rada has passed a new law on state secrets: what will change

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law №11394 on state secrets with 290 votes, reported People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko on Wednesday, writes UNN.

What is envisaged

According to the MP, the following will now be classified as state secrets:

information on the organization, status and plans for the protection of critical infrastructure objects;

information on the creation of material and technical reserves for response and elimination of consequences at critical infrastructure objects.

