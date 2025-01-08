Rada wants to classify data on the organization of critical infrastructure protection

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a bill that includes information on the organization, status, planning and implementation of measures to protect and ensure the security and resilience of critical infrastructure facilities, as well as information on the creation of a material and technical reserve, as state secrets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada, hosted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to of the draft law No. 11394, state secrets will include information on the organization, status, planning and implementation of measures to protect and ensure the safety and resilience of critical infrastructure facilities, except for information containing data on the use of funds for the procurement of goods, works and services, in particular, information on the price of goods, works, services, project documentation, documents containing information on the price of material resources during the procurement of maintenance and construction services.

Information on the creation of a material and technical reserve for responding to crisis situations and eliminating their consequences at critical infrastructure facilities will also be classified as state secret.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expects that 19 air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure.