Rada wants to classify data on the organization of critical infrastructure protection

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149311 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134647 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164906 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104501 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131727 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130607 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43314 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100678 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181799 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130603 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151984 views
Rada wants to classify data on the organization of critical infrastructure protection

Rada wants to classify data on the organization of critical infrastructure protection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21251 views

The Verkhovna Rada has supported a draft law to include information on the protection of critical infrastructure facilities in the state secret. The exception will be data on the use of procurement funds.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a bill that includes information on the organization, status, planning and implementation of measures to protect and ensure the security and resilience of critical infrastructure facilities, as well as information on the creation of a material and technical reserve, as state secrets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada, hosted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to of the draft law No. 11394, state secrets will include information on the organization, status, planning and implementation of measures to protect and ensure the safety and resilience of critical infrastructure facilities, except for information containing data on the use of funds for the procurement of goods, works and services, in particular, information on the price of goods, works, services, project documentation, documents containing information on the price of material resources during the procurement of maintenance and construction services.

Information on the creation of a material and technical reserve for responding to crisis situations and eliminating their consequences at critical infrastructure facilities will also be classified as state secret.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expects that 19 air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising