Rada introduces penalties for improper maintenance of shelters: what is envisaged

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144544 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125753 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133482 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133115 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169492 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162900 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104409 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128715 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127371 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87883 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144544 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169492 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162900 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190697 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179957 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127371 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151251 views
Rada introduces penalties for improper maintenance of shelters: what is envisaged

Rada introduces penalties for improper maintenance of shelters: what is envisaged

 • 22172 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on liability for violations of civilian shelters. Violations that result in the death of people will be punishable by up to 8 years in prison.

The Verkhovna Rada has introduced liability for improper maintenance of civilian shelters. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada has introduced liability for violation of the requirements for the maintenance and operation of the facilities of the Civil Defense Facilities Fund (No. 9362-1)," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

He reported on innovations:

  • An article was added to the Code of Administrative Offenses regarding violations of the rules for maintaining protective structures.
    • The civil defense authorities have now been granted the right to draw up protocols and consider cases.
      • An article on criminal liability for violations that resulted in death or serious consequences was added to the Criminal Code.

        Addendum

        On May 22 last year, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for draft law No. 9362-1, which introduces liability for improper maintenance and operation of the facilities of the Civil Defense Facilities Fund.

        The law establishes criminal liability for violation of the requirements established by law for the maintenance and operation of the civil defense facilities, which led to the death of a person or other serious consequences - from 3 to 8 years.

        Anna Murashko

