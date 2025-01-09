Rada introduces penalties for improper maintenance of shelters: what is envisaged

The Verkhovna Rada has introduced liability for improper maintenance of civilian shelters. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada has introduced liability for violation of the requirements for the maintenance and operation of the facilities of the Civil Defense Facilities Fund (No. 9362-1)," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

He reported on innovations:

An article was added to the Code of Administrative Offenses regarding violations of the rules for maintaining protective structures.

The civil defense authorities have now been granted the right to draw up protocols and consider cases.

An article on criminal liability for violations that resulted in death or serious consequences was added to the Criminal Code.

Addendum

On May 22 last year, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for draft law No. 9362-1, which introduces liability for improper maintenance and operation of the facilities of the Civil Defense Facilities Fund.

The law establishes criminal liability for violation of the requirements established by law for the maintenance and operation of the civil defense facilities, which led to the death of a person or other serious consequences - from 3 to 8 years.