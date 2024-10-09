The Rada continues to discuss amendments to the law on tax hikes: 15 MPs remain in the hall

A dozen and a half MPs remain in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which is currently discussing amendments to the law on tax increases. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

There are 15 deputies left in the Rada. That's right, why sit around. It's as if one of the servants is worried that Ukrainians are being taxed more - said the MP.”

MP on the draft law on tax hikes: more than UAH 152 billion in revenue is expected from it

Addendum

A little earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelkznyak posted a photo of an almost empty session hall of the Verkhovna Rada. According to the MP, there were about 30 people in the hall at the time of the photo.

Recall

A Verkhovna Rada committee has approved for the second reading a draft law on tax increases. The document proposes an increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, as well as a 50% increase in the bank profit tax

All taxes go to defense, but they are not enough - Ministry of Finance