The Rada continues to discuss amendments to the law on tax hikes: 15 MPs remain in the hall

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The Rada continues to discuss amendments to the law on tax hikes: 15 MPs remain in the hall

Kyiv  •  UNN

Only 15 MPs remained in the Verkhovna Rada during the discussion of amendments to the law on tax increases. The draft law envisages an increase in the military tax to 5% and in the bank profit tax to 50%.

A dozen and a half MPs remain in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which is currently discussing amendments to the law on tax increases. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

There are 15 deputies left in the Rada. That's right, why sit around. It's as if one of the servants is worried that Ukrainians are being taxed more

- said the MP.” 

Addendum

A little earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelkznyak posted a photo of an almost empty session hall of the Verkhovna Rada. According to the MP, there were about 30 people in the hall at the time of the photo.

Image

Recall

A Verkhovna Rada committee has approved for the second reading a draft law on tax increases. The document proposes an increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, as well as a 50% increase in the bank profit tax

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

