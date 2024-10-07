All taxes go to defense, but they are not enough - Ministry of Finance

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 10078 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 87552 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133373 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111935 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137923 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137467 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 76487 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105783 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107975 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185977 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145084 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136584 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153594 views
Actual
All taxes go to defense, but they are not enough - Ministry of Finance

All taxes go to defense, but they are not enough - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13216 views

Ukraine allocates all taxes collected to the security and defense sector, but this is not enough. The Ministry of Finance emphasizes the importance of adopting amendments to the Tax Code to ensure funding for the Armed Forces in 2024-2025.

Ukraine allocates all taxes collected to the security and defense sector. However, since this is not enough, the balance has to be covered by other sources, including non-tax revenues and domestic borrowing. This was stated by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Finance noted that despite the lack of funds to finance all security and defense, tax rates have not increased since the start of the full-scale invasion - neither VAT, nor income tax, nor personal income tax, nor military duty.

On the contrary, in 2022, a number of benefits were introduced to support citizens and businesses and give them time to adapt to the new conditions.

As a result, in Ukraine in 2023, tax revenues to the consolidated budget, including the unified social contribution, amounted to 32.4% of GDP, which is lower even than the pre-war levels of 2013 (37%) and 2021 (33.1%)

- the Ministry of Finance emphasizes. 

The agency noted that the average level of taxes collected to GDP in OECD countries in 2022 was 34%. According to the OECD, in Poland, this figure was 35.2% in 2022, in Slovakia - 34.8%, and in Hungary - 33.2%.  

Image

Tax hikes proposed to be implemented “retroactively” - MP16.09.24, 11:30 • 38967 views

The growing needs of the security and defense sector, which are taking up all domestic resources, require the adoption of appropriate measures. That is why it is important to ensure the adoption of amendments to the Tax Code in the second reading in order to have the resources to finance the Armed Forces both by the end of 2024 and in 2025 

- the Ministry of Finance summarized. 

Recall

A Verkhovna Rada committee has approved for the second reading a draft law on tax increases. The document proposes an increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, as well as an increase in the bank profit tax to 50%

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising