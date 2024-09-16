Tax hikes proposed to be implemented “retroactively” - MP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192347 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150332 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151034 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184372 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104988 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50160 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76845 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73106 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47417 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54046 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192355 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199658 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148441 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159480 views
Tax hikes proposed to be implemented “retroactively” - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38966 views

The Verkhovna Rada's Tax Committee has passed the government's draft law on tax increases for a second first reading. It proposes to increase military duty, taxes for individual entrepreneurs and banks, and introduce advance payments at gas stations.

The Ministry of Finance will propose to introduce the tax increase “retroactively” from October 1. The Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada adopted the version of the government's draft law on tax increases for a second first reading, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, UNN reports

“The Ministry of Finance: they will propose to introduce a tax increase “retroactively” from October 1,”  Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

As Zheleznyak later added, the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee passed the government's version of the tax hike bill for a second first reading.

The document provides for:  

- Increasing the military tax from 1.5% to 5%

- Increase in taxes for 1-2 groups of individual entrepreneurs

- advance payments for gas stations

- 1% for all forms of group 3 individual entrepreneurs

- 25% of profit for financial institutions

- monthly personal income tax reporting (for economy bookings)

- 50% tax on bank profits in 2024.

“Since the law as a whole will not be adopted by October, the implementation will be retroactive to October 1. 

Thus, this year's tax changes will bring in UAH 58 billion in 2024 and UAH 137 billion in the following year, Zheleznyak added.

Two votes were missing: Rada fails to pass tax increase bill03.09.24, 13:57 • 18481 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics

