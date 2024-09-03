Two votes were missing: Rada fails to pass tax increase bill

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165022 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160058 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 97680 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109066 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105938 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 86485 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 75337 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211646 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 48619 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 75337 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154675 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157542 views
Actual
Two votes were missing: Rada fails to pass tax increase bill

Two votes were missing: Rada fails to pass tax increase bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18482 views

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass in the first reading a bill to increase taxes by UAH 30 billion. The document was sent back for a second first reading due to a lack of two votes.

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass in the first reading a bill to increase taxes by UAH 30 billion with 224 votes in favor and 226 votes against. The document was sent for a second first reading. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the bill No. 11416-d.

Details

"The Rada has failed the draft law No. 11416-d on increasing taxes by 30 billion in the first reading. There were 224 votes in favor. It was sent back for a second reading," Zheleznyak said.

He noted that this year it was planned to increase the budget by UAH 30 billion through taxes, not by UAH 125 billion, as requested by the Ministry of Finance.

Addendum

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to raise taxes. The government expected that the law would bring in an additional UAH 125 billion to the budget in 2024.

Later, it became known that the draft law had been finalized and was planned to be put to a vote in the Rada in the first weeks of September. The draft law, among other things, planned to set corporate income tax rates for banks at 50% for 2024. The additional budgetary resources of UAH 125 billion planned by the law on tax increases were reduced by 4 times to UAH 30.1 billion.

It was also planned to increase the military tax rate from 1.5% to 5%.

Establishing the obligation to pay a military fee of 1% of income by single tax payers of the third group.

Setting the basic corporate income tax rate for the purposes of taxation of profits of non-bank financial institutions (except for insurers) at 25%;

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergiy Marchenko stated that it is necessary to increase taxes to finance the security and defense sector. The Ministry of Finance is looking for a compromise with the parliament on tax increases that will be acceptable to society and business.

Earlier, Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Rada's tax committee, repeatedly voiced the idea of raising taxes in Ukraine. According to economic expert Yuriy Havrylechko, the elimination of the tax and customs services and the transfer of the economy to martial law may be an alternative to Hetmantsev's idea of raising taxes to close the budget gap

The first version of the draft law, which provides for tax increases, was previously criticized by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, deputy chairman of the parliamentary tax committee. According to him, it is not clear why such taxation changes are proposed and what calculations they are based on.

In addition, mobile operators operating in Ukraine believe that if the parliament supports the government's initiative and raises taxes, it will be a step backward in the availability of mobile communications, which is critically needed in times of war.

The initiative was also criticized by experts and representatives of Ukrainian business. They believe that an increase in the tax burden will force entrepreneurs to "go into the shadows.

After that, the draft law was finalized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising