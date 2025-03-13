The Rada calls for a ban on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in international sports competitions: resolution adopted
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus in international competitions. It is also proposed to strengthen sanctions against their sports organizations.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international competitions. People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported this in Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions and to strengthen sanctions against their sports organizations," the statement reads.
According to the People's Deputy, 279 deputies voted "for".
Addendum
In particular, the heads of state, parliaments and governments of the democratic countries of the world are invited to support the initiative to completely ban the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sports competitions, even in a neutral status, until the complete cessation of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders, and to take appropriate measures.
Also, the resolution calls on the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the International Association of World Games and international sports federations to adhere to the principles of the Olympic Charter and the statutes of international sports organizations, namely:
- not to allow athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus to participate in international competitions, taking into account their involvement in violations of international law and ethical standards of sports;
- cancel the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international sports competitions, including the XXV Deaflympics, which will be held from November 15 to 26, 2025 in Japan;
- to ban the participation of athletes, judges, representatives of sports organizations and other officials from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in the XII World Games, which will be held from August 7 to 17, 2025 in China;
- exclude from its membership sports organizations of the Russian Federation that have included regional sports organizations or similar structural elements from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
"The adoption of the draft Resolution will contribute to preventing Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international sports competitions, excluding sports organizations of the Russian Federation that have included regional sports organizations or similar structural elements from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine from the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the International Association of World Games and international sports federations, as well as strengthening sanctions against sports organizations of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," the statement reads.
