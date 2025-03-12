The vehicles for transportation is planned to be expanded at the expense of humanitarian aid: Rada supported
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada supported a bill allowing communal enterprises to use equipment received as humanitarian aid for passenger transportation. This applies to buses, trams and other transport.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the government's draft law that will allow communal enterprises engaged in transportation to use equipment that has been transferred as humanitarian aid. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card No. 12177-1.
Details
"No. 12177-1 - conditions for the possibility of using vehicles received as humanitarian aid by communal enterprises for passenger transportation. Adopted as a basis (288)," Zheleznyak said.
According to the draft law, during martial law and for 12 months from its cancellation, recipients of humanitarian aid may be communal enterprises that are road carriers.
Buses, electric buses, trams, trolleybuses, and subway cars are recognized as humanitarian aid.
Humanitarian aid cannot be transferred or alienated to other persons, except in cases of gratuitous alienation or transfer to another recipient of humanitarian aid.
The use of humanitarian aid for transportation is not considered profit-making if it is carried out by communal enterprises.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that authorizes the use of equipment transferred by international partners as aid at communal enterprises.