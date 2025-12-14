Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburb

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 18258 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 34178 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 25727 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 25588 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 22494 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 15870 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 16355 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15328 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13548 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13922 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.2m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions occurred in occupied CrimeaDecember 13, 07:04 PM • 6848 views
75% of global wealth is in the hands of the richest 10%: a new report shows education spending and how earnings are distributedDecember 13, 07:15 PM • 4520 views
In Donetsk, credit defaulters are forced to go to the front - CNSDecember 13, 08:11 PM • 6538 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 15684 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded12:37 AM • 10748 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 25006 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 30363 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 33289 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 43310 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 66601 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Europe
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 15818 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 17738 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 22913 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 57545 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 38411 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Mi-8

Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Europe's longest urban cable car, 4.5 km long, has been opened in a suburb of Paris. It connects communities to the metro and will transport about 11,000 passengers daily, reducing travel time.

Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburb

Europe's longest urban cable car has opened in a suburb of Paris. The 4.5 km long line with five stations connects communities to the metro network and will transport about 11,000 passengers daily. This is reported by dpa, transmits UNN.

Details

Europe's longest urban cable car has started operating in Créteil, a suburb of Paris.

Now residents of four municipalities south of the capital will be able to get to Paris faster and more conveniently.

According to the route operator Île de France Mobilités, the new line, which has five stations, will connect several communities to the Paris metro network.

It is expected that about 11,000 passengers will use the 10-seat cable car cabins daily to get to the city

- the post says.

The route length is 4.5 km, and the travel time is about 18 minutes, while a bus takes about 40 minutes.

According to dpa, the project cost 138 million euros.

Recall

On the way to the top of Schilthorn in the Bernese Oberland, where a James Bond film was once shot, a cable car with a world record 160% incline was opened.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Electricity
Paris