Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburb

Europe's longest urban cable car has opened in a suburb of Paris. The 4.5 km long line with five stations connects communities to the metro network and will transport about 11,000 passengers daily. This is reported by dpa, transmits UNN.

Details

Europe's longest urban cable car has started operating in Créteil, a suburb of Paris.

Now residents of four municipalities south of the capital will be able to get to Paris faster and more conveniently.

According to the route operator Île de France Mobilités, the new line, which has five stations, will connect several communities to the Paris metro network.

It is expected that about 11,000 passengers will use the 10-seat cable car cabins daily to get to the city - the post says.

The route length is 4.5 km, and the travel time is about 18 minutes, while a bus takes about 40 minutes.

According to dpa, the project cost 138 million euros.

Recall

On the way to the top of Schilthorn in the Bernese Oberland, where a James Bond film was once shot, a cable car with a world record 160% incline was opened.