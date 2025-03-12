Salary of more than 30,000 hryvnias for police officers: The Rada has adopted a bill
The Rada has adopted as a basis bill №6506-1, which provides for the establishment of a salary for police officers in the amount of more than 30,000 hryvnias. However, this will not apply to cadets.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law, which was registered in parliament back in 2022, providing for the establishment of a salary for police officers in excess of 30 thousand hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №6506-1 and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
Details
№6506-1 - amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police" regarding the modernization of the amount of monetary support for police officers. For the basis (261)
According to the draft law, the official salary of police officers cannot be less than 10 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons, established on January 1 of the calendar year, i.e. 30,280 hryvnias.
However, such salaries will not apply to students of higher education institutions with specific learning conditions that train police officers.
The draft law states that "the monetary support of police officers should provide sufficient material conditions for the proper performance of their official duties, taking into account the nature, intensity and danger of the work, ensure the selection of qualified personnel to the police, stimulate the achievement of high results in service activities, compensate for the physical and intellectual costs of police officers".
Monetary support of police officers consists of:
- official salary;
- surcharge for special rank;
- allowance for length of service;
- surcharge for work involving access to state secrets;
- surcharge for academic degree and/or academic rank;
- bonuses (the amount of which, if established, may not exceed 30% of the official salary).
Police officers are also planned to be paid allowances for length of service in the following amounts:
- with a length of service in the police from one to two years - 5%, from two to four years - 10%;
- from four to seven years – 15%;
- from seven to ten years – 20%;
- from ten to thirteen years – 25%;
- from thirteen to sixteen years – 30%;
- from sixteen to nineteen years – 35%;
- from nineteen to twenty-two years – 40%;
- from twenty-two to twenty-five years – 45%;
- more than twenty-five years – 50% of the official salary.
The procedure for paying the monthly allowance for length of service to police officers is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers
Remind
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill on the introduction of unified approaches to the remuneration of labor of civil servants based on the classification of positions.
The draft law, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the introduction of unified approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on the classification of positions, does not provide for an increase in salaries for officials, as reported in the media.