Salary of more than 30,000 hryvnias for police officers: The Rada has adopted a bill

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108722 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169869 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106999 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343482 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173694 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144967 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196149 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124888 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86487 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11472 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24278 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12141 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21155 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17520 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86554 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108722 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169869 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160414 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21204 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24328 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38728 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47331 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135894 views
Salary of more than 30,000 hryvnias for police officers: The Rada has adopted a bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22307 views

The Rada has adopted as a basis bill №6506-1, which provides for the establishment of a salary for police officers in the amount of more than 30,000 hryvnias. However, this will not apply to cadets.

Salary of more than 30,000 hryvnias for police officers: The Rada has adopted a bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law, which was registered in parliament back in 2022, providing for the establishment of a salary for police officers in excess of 30 thousand hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №6506-1 and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

№6506-1 - amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police" regarding the modernization of the amount of monetary support for police officers. For the basis (261)

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the official salary of police officers cannot be less than 10 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons, established on January 1 of the calendar year, i.e. 30,280 hryvnias.

Subsistence minimum in 2025: will it change compared to 202401.01.25, 01:00 • 22699 views

However, such salaries will not apply to students of higher education institutions with specific learning conditions that train police officers.

The draft law states that "the monetary support of police officers should provide sufficient material conditions for the proper performance of their official duties, taking into account the nature, intensity and danger of the work, ensure the selection of qualified personnel to the police, stimulate the achievement of high results in service activities, compensate for the physical and intellectual costs of police officers".

Monetary support of police officers consists of:

  • official salary;
    • surcharge for special rank;
      • allowance for length of service;
        • surcharge for work involving access to state secrets;
          • surcharge for academic degree and/or academic rank;
            • bonuses (the amount of which, if established, may not exceed 30% of the official salary).

                Police officers are also planned to be paid allowances for length of service in the following amounts: 

              • with a length of service in the police from one to two years - 5%, from two to four years - 10%;
                • from four to seven years – 15%;
                  • from seven to ten years – 20%;
                    • from ten to thirteen years – 25%;
                      • from thirteen to sixteen years – 30%;
                        • from sixteen to nineteen years – 35%;
                          • from nineteen to twenty-two years – 40%;
                            • from twenty-two to twenty-five years – 45%;
                              • more than twenty-five years – 50% of the official salary.

                                The procedure for paying the monthly allowance for length of service to police officers is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers

                                - the draft law says. 

                                Remind

                                The Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill on the introduction of unified approaches to the remuneration of labor of civil servants based on the classification of positions.

                                 The draft law, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the introduction of unified approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on the classification of positions, does not provide for an increase in salaries for officials, as reported in the media. 

                                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                EconomyPolitics
                                Verkhovna Rada
                                Yaroslav Zheleznyak
