Houses of the future: scientists have created a living building material from fungi

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32951 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 82035 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113821 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142410 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233894 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 111998 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149079 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137076 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27949 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34643 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 101581 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54091 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54098 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 101588 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137084 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 233894 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 180131 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 25980 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34651 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27949 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 81959 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 130508 views
Houses of the future: scientists have created a living building material from fungi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5502 views

A university team from Montana has grown a material from mycelium, which acts as a framework for self-healing. The construction of "mushroom houses" may become possible in 5-10 years.

Houses of the future: scientists have created a living building material from fungi

Living in a house built of mushrooms and bacteria seems like a plot from a science fiction film. However, new research suggests that scientists are one step closer to making this a reality and say that building "mushroom houses" may be possible in five to ten years.

This is reported by UNN with a link to CNN.

Details

A university team from Montana has grown dense, porous structures from mycelium - a fungal material that forms an underground network similar to a root system. This mycelium acts as a framework for creating a living, self-healing building material.

Why this is important

Despite the fact that the full use of such materials in load-bearing structures is still far away, the discovery has great potential as an environmentally friendly alternative to cement - a key component of concrete.

According to Chelsea Heveran, the lead author of the study published on April 16 in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, this is a step towards reducing the harmful impact of construction on the environment.

The cement industry produces more than 4 billion tons of products annually, which accounts for about 8% of all global carbon emissions.

We asked ourselves: what if we could do it differently - through biology?

- says Heveran, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Montana State University.

How the research was conducted

As part of the study, the team integrated bacteria capable of producing calcium carbonate - a compound found in corals, eggshells and limestone - into the mycelium structure. Through the biomineralization process, this component strengthened the flexible fungal skeleton, turning it into a strong, bone-like substance.

We are not the first to use biomineralization in building materials. But to keep bacteria alive for a long time, a number of challenges must be overcome. Mycelium is great in this sense - it is strong and able to biomineralize on its own in nature

- explains Heveran.

The team conducted experiments with the fungus Neurospora crassa, which is capable of self-biomineralization. But later, the researchers found that it is more effective to destroy the fungus and then populate it with bacteria that form a strong mineral lattice. Thus, the microorganism Sporosarcina pasteurii produced calcium carbonate after processing urea, forming a rigid material around the fungal fibers.

Unlike other "living" materials, the activity of which lasts only a few days, in this case the microbes remained viable for at least four weeks. Scientists hope that in the future this period can be extended to several months or even years.

The next stage is to test whether these materials are able to independently "patch up" cracks or respond to external changes. Imagine: bad air in the building, and the walls are made of bricks that light up as a warning. This has never happened before, because the microbes were not "alive" enough. Now it's a different matter

- shares Heveran.

Many challenges lie ahead

However, the practical application of such biomaterials in construction is still far away. According to bioengineer Avinash Manjula-Basavanna from Northeastern University in Boston, larger-scale tests need to be carried out to test the physical properties of materials in real conditions.

This research was conducted in the laboratory. At this stage, it is difficult to talk about load-bearing capacity or durability - it is these characteristics that determine the quality of the building material

- emphasizes the expert.

He added that although the strength and durability of living building materials are not yet equal to concrete, mycelium is still a promising foundation. Thanks to its flexibility, this sticky substance can be shaped to include vascular-like channels in beams, bricks or walls.

I think that in the future they may be useful for single-story buildings, these smaller structures - this is quite possible. It could be in five to ten years

- said Manjula-Basavanna.  

Japanese scientists have tamed lightning: the world's first drone capable of redirecting thunderstorms has appeared21.04.25, 20:14 • 11005 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesWeather and environment
