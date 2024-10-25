MP: Georgia introduces additional checks for men with Ukrainian passports
Kyiv • UNN
In Georgia , all men with Ukrainian passports are subject to additional checks. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who arrived in the country as an international observer for the parliamentary elections, UNN reports.
Honcharenko said that he had been delegated by PACE as an international observer at the elections to be held on October 26.
"The adventure began at the airport. It turns out that all men with Ukrainian passports are subject to additional checks. We were held at passport control longer than other passengers," said Goncharenko.
