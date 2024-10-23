Parliamentary elections in Georgia: a number of opinion polls published, who is leading
Kyiv • UNN
Three ratings of parties before the parliamentary elections in Georgia have been published. Edison Research and SAVANTA favor the opposition, while GORBI predicts a victory for the ruling party.
Today, a number of party ratings have been released in Georgia ahead of the parliamentary elections. According to Edison Research, the opposition gains 53% of the vote, while GORBI gives the victory to the ruling party, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
Details
The third rating of Georgian parties before the elections has been published. This time, it is from Edison Research, commissioned by the opposition TV channel Formula.
According to this poll, the opposition gained 53% in total.
The survey was conducted from October 1 to 18. 1200 people in Georgia, margin of error +/-2.8%.
Add
The pro-government Imedi TV channel released the results of a new public opinion poll conducted by GORBI.
According to these data, the rating of the ruling Georgian Dream party has exceeded 60%, and only two opposition parties are overcoming the electoral threshold.
The survey was conducted by personal interview in Georgia from October 12 to 21. 1704 respondents. The margin of error is +/-3%.
What else is known?
This morning an alternative poll was published with the exact opposite results - it was conducted by the British company SAVANTA at the request of the Media Freedom Foundation, and the results were disseminated by the opposition TV channel Mtavari. According to this poll, the Georgian Dream garnered only 35% of the vote, with the opposition taking the majority of the vote.
Recall
On October 26, parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia.