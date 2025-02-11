Government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion: what will the funds be used for

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion: what will the funds be used for

Government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion: what will the funds be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend UAH 7.77 billion on critical work under martial law. The funds will be used to overhaul the tracks, develop border infrastructure, and other important projects.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia JSC to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion on critical works. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion on critical work," Honcharenko wrote.

He noted that the funds should go to:

  • Overhaul of tracks, wagons and locomotives - UAH 2 billion
    • Development of the railway at the border - UAH 738 million
      • Safety and protection of personnel - UAH 213 million
        • Completion of old projects - UAH 1.6 billion

          Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on Telegram that it was the approved List of capital investment areas that the Ukrainian Railways joint-stock company is allowed to finance in 2025 under the legal regime of martial law for the period until the company's financial plan is approved, which, among other things, includes:

          • overhaul of railway tracks and switches, as well as the purchase and replacement of rails on the main railway lines (174 kilometers), measures to develop border infrastructure and checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine;
            • measures to implement barrier-free and passenger accessibility programs, automation and productivity improvements;
              • overhaul and maintenance of traction and self-propelled rolling stock;
                • projects for the development of railway infrastructure (1435-millimeter wide tracks) in Zakarpattia, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions;
                  • overhaul of car retarders, signaling, centralization and interlocking facilities, communications, and automatic monitoring of the technical condition of rolling stock;
                    • overhaul and depot repairs of passenger cars and high-speed rolling stock;
                      • overhaul of suburban passenger rolling stock, etc.

                        Anna Murashko

                        Anna Murashko

                        Economy
                        oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
                        ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
                        ukraineUkraine

                        Contact us about advertising