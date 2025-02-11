Government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion: what will the funds be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia JSC to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion on critical works. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion on critical work," Honcharenko wrote.

He noted that the funds should go to:

Overhaul of tracks, wagons and locomotives - UAH 2 billion

Development of the railway at the border - UAH 738 million

Safety and protection of personnel - UAH 213 million

Completion of old projects - UAH 1.6 billion

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on Telegram that it was the approved List of capital investment areas that the Ukrainian Railways joint-stock company is allowed to finance in 2025 under the legal regime of martial law for the period until the company's financial plan is approved, which, among other things, includes:

overhaul of railway tracks and switches, as well as the purchase and replacement of rails on the main railway lines (174 kilometers), measures to develop border infrastructure and checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine;

measures to implement barrier-free and passenger accessibility programs, automation and productivity improvements;

overhaul and maintenance of traction and self-propelled rolling stock;

projects for the development of railway infrastructure (1435-millimeter wide tracks) in Zakarpattia, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions;

overhaul of car retarders, signaling, centralization and interlocking facilities, communications, and automatic monitoring of the technical condition of rolling stock;

overhaul and depot repairs of passenger cars and high-speed rolling stock;

overhaul of suburban passenger rolling stock, etc.

