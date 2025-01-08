Passengers evaluated the service of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024: the number of dissatisfied decreased

67% of passengers were satisfied with the services of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024. Passengers in women's and children's cars have the highest level of satisfaction with their trips. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Passengers on long-distance trains rated UZ's service in the app through which they bought their tickets. After the trip was completed, they were sent push notifications asking them to rate the trip and, if they wanted, leave a review.

It is noteworthy that the travel satisfaction rate in the past year increased by 4% compared to 2023 - the post says.

UZ noted that the highest level of travel satisfaction in 2024 was recorded among passengers:

children's cars - 94%;

women's cars - 83%.

Positive impressions and high marks are also received from passengers traveling in the modernized reserved seats.

"Evaluations, feedback and appeals received through the app and other feedback channels are processed by Ukrzaliznytsia to identify current problems and further improve the quality of services and services," the company summarized.

