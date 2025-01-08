ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148021 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127729 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135325 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171483 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110733 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164335 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104467 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113957 views

Passengers evaluated the service of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024: the number of dissatisfied decreased

Passengers evaluated the service of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024: the number of dissatisfied decreased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22531 views

67% of passengers are satisfied with the services of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024, which is 4% more than last year. Passengers in children's (94%) and women's (83%) cars have the highest level of satisfaction.

67% of passengers were satisfied with the services of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024. Passengers in women's and children's cars have the highest level of satisfaction with their trips. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Passengers on long-distance trains rated UZ's service in the app through which they bought their tickets. After the trip was completed, they were sent push notifications asking them to rate the trip and, if they wanted, leave a review.

It is noteworthy that the travel satisfaction rate in the past year increased by 4% compared to 2023

- the post says.

UZ noted that the highest level of travel satisfaction in 2024 was recorded among passengers:

children's cars - 94%;

women's cars - 83%.

Positive impressions and high marks are also received from passengers traveling in the modernized reserved seats.

"Evaluations, feedback and appeals received through the app and other feedback channels are processed by Ukrzaliznytsia to identify current problems and further improve the quality of services and services," the company summarized.

Recall

More than 30 thousand passengers were evacuated by Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024. A significant proportion of them are the most vulnerable groups, passengers with disabilities, the elderly, passengers with children, animals and other social categories.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine

