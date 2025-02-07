ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17468 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63559 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102269 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103533 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113300 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches romantic trains for the military

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches romantic trains for the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31142 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia is organizing special romantic trips for Valentine's Day for the military and their partners. The two-hour trips will take place in Kyiv and Lviv on February 14-16, with tickets available through the Army+ app.

Romantic express trains “Train to You” are returning to Ukraine on Valentine's Day, and this year they will be available exclusively for military personnel and their partners. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

The trains will run in Kyiv and Lviv. The journey will last just over 2 hours and will start from the central railway station in Kyiv and Lviv on schedule:

Sent on February 14:

Lviv: 18:56

Kyiv: 19:20

Sent on February 15 and 16:

Lviv: 16:11, 18:56

Kyiv: 15:15, 19:20

Ticket prices will depend on the day of the week and start at UAH 300 in Lviv and UAH 460 in Kyiv.

The tickets will be available only through the Army+ app (as part of the Plus program to support military personnel). The sale will start on February 7 at 16:00. Tickets are available in the Army+ app upon request: Kyiv-Passenger - Kyiv-Romantic, and Lviv - Lviv-Romantic.

Passengers will have a romantic trip with a real steam locomotive, in a brand new carriage, in a compartment for two, with romantic music, with a themed game for two. We have also planned nice gifts for those passengers who will celebrate Valentine's Day with us on February 14,

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

It is also noted that if not all tickets are purchased by the military, the balance will be available for free sale through the Ukrzaliznytsia app one day before the departure of each flight.

Recall

“Ukrzaliznytsia has launched new night routes #234/233 Rakhiv-Kyiv and #84/83 Solotvyno-Kyiv starting February 6. The trains will provide a convenient connection for residents of Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia with Lviv and the capital.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

