“Ukrzaliznytsia launches romantic trains for the military

Romantic express trains “Train to You” are returning to Ukraine on Valentine's Day, and this year they will be available exclusively for military personnel and their partners. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

The trains will run in Kyiv and Lviv. The journey will last just over 2 hours and will start from the central railway station in Kyiv and Lviv on schedule:

Sent on February 14:

Lviv: 18:56

Kyiv: 19:20

Sent on February 15 and 16:

Lviv: 16:11, 18:56

Kyiv: 15:15, 19:20

Ticket prices will depend on the day of the week and start at UAH 300 in Lviv and UAH 460 in Kyiv.

The tickets will be available only through the Army+ app (as part of the Plus program to support military personnel). The sale will start on February 7 at 16:00. Tickets are available in the Army+ app upon request: Kyiv-Passenger - Kyiv-Romantic, and Lviv - Lviv-Romantic.

Passengers will have a romantic trip with a real steam locomotive, in a brand new carriage, in a compartment for two, with romantic music, with a themed game for two. We have also planned nice gifts for those passengers who will celebrate Valentine's Day with us on February 14, - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

It is also noted that if not all tickets are purchased by the military, the balance will be available for free sale through the Ukrzaliznytsia app one day before the departure of each flight.

Recall

“Ukrzaliznytsia has launched new night routes #234/233 Rakhiv-Kyiv and #84/83 Solotvyno-Kyiv starting February 6. The trains will provide a convenient connection for residents of Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia with Lviv and the capital.