Permanent “winter time”: Zelensky does not plan to sign the law - media

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 123136 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 178015 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111756 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347429 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175213 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146013 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196467 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125325 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108305 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Popular news

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 12068 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 9960 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 7470 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 6772 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 8634 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 4508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 25275 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90327 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 123147 views

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 178018 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23418 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26011 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39840 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48288 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136796 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Permanent “winter time”: Zelensky does not plan to sign the law - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18494 views

The President of Ukraine does not intend to sign a law abolishing seasonal daylight saving time. Sources say this decision is due to possible economic losses and petitions from citizens.

Permanent “winter time”: Zelensky does not plan to sign the law - media

On the night of Sunday, October 27, Ukraine will switch to winter time - clocks will be set back one hour. This was supposed to be the last time, as in July the Verkhovna Rada supported a bill that abolished further changes.

However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed it - and, according to BBC sources, does not plan to do so, UNN reports.

The draft law on timekeeping in Ukraine No. 4201, which abolishes seasonal clocks, was passed in the second reading on July 16.

 According to it, on the last Sunday of October, Ukraine will switch to winter time for the last time and should stay there. Subsequently, the bill was signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and on August 21, it was sent to the President for signature. However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not signed it yet.

A source in the presidential team told BBC Ukraine that the law will not be signed.

The president does not plan to sign

- says the interlocutor in the OP. 

And the deadline for vetoing the law has already passed.

Another source in the presidential faction also assured that there would be no signature. “The speaker is against it, it's his idea, so in order not to offend him, there will be no veto, but there will be no signature,” the source in the Rada said. According to him, everything has been calculated and the disadvantages for the economy have been seen - “losses of several billion have been calculated.

The interlocutor added to the arguments against signing the law petitions such as “don't steal our evenings” that Ukrainians have been signing.

Addendum Addendum

After the adoption of draft law No. 4201, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko introduced a resolutionblocking its signing. However, in August of this year, the Rada rejected the blocking resolution to cancel the time change.

 As a result, in September, a bill to abolish daylight saving time in Ukraine was submitted to the president for his signature. In October, a petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to veto Bill No. 4201, which provides for the abolition of daylight saving time, received the 25,000 votes needed for consideration.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, explaining the need to veto draft law No. 4201, which provides for the abolition of daylight saving time, said that this decision would not be useful in saving electricity, especially given the lost capacity and constant attacks on the power system by Russia.

This will result in higher electricity costs for consumers and businesses in the evening hours in spring, summer and fall. At the same time, Ukraine will have a two-hour difference with Europe due to “winter time,” which will significantly affect the effectiveness of cooperation with partners.

Refusal to change clocks: somnologist tells how life on “winter time” will affect Ukrainians17.07.24, 19:09 • 113770 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
