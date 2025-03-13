The Rada supported the bill on compensation for unused leave to servicemen
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on payment of monetary compensation to the military for unused days of leave during mobilization. The bill aims to ensure payments upon dismissal from service.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted in the first reading a bill that provides compensation for military personnel for unused vacation days during mobilization.
People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported this in Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
According to Goncharenko, 290 voted "for". Also, the MP added that the bill should be considered in the second reading.
Additions
According to the card of bill №11495, its purpose is to guarantee the right of servicemen to receive monetary compensation for all unused days of annual basic and additional leave, as well as other types of leave, including additional social leave in case of dismissal from service during martial law.
The adoption of the law will ensure the guarantee of the right of servicemen to receive monetary compensation for all unused days of annual basic and additional leave, as well as other types of leave, including additional social leave, which were not granted to servicemen in a special period from the moment of mobilization, are subject to monetary compensation, which is paid in the year of dismissal of servicemen from service
