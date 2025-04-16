$41.180.14
Martial law in Ukraine extended for the fifteenth time - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2742 views

The Parliament has once again extended the martial law for 90 days, until August 6. The decision was supported by 357 deputies, with one voting against.

Martial law in Ukraine extended for the fifteenth time - MP

Parliament has once again extended martial law for 90 days, until August 6. The decision was supported by 357 deputies, one voted against, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Parliament for the 15th time this convocation approved No. 13172 to extend the martial law until August 6 (for 90 days). "For" - 357. Against - 1 (Goncharenko)", Zheleznyak wrote.

According to the explanatory note to the bill, the martial law is proposed to be extended from May 9 for 90 days.

Remind 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws proposing to extend the validity of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

Earlier UNN wrote that Verkhovna Rada planned on Wednesday, April 16, to consider draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This will be the 15th time that the parliament will extend mobilization and martial law. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Ukraine
