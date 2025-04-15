"Putin's casting": Stefanchuk called on the Rada to support the extension of martial law

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) Ruslan Stefanchuk called on people's deputies to support draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This is reported by UNN.

On his Facebook page, Stefanchuk noted that during the voting in the parliament there will be a "Putin casting".

The final results of Putin's casting in the Rada can be seen tomorrow - among those who will vote against the extension of martial law - wrote the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, some opposition MPs spoke out against the extension of martial law and general mobilization. In particular, the representative of "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Goncharenko noted that he would not support the relevant draft laws.

People are still being packed on the streets and mobilized. No one wants to hear about adequate recruitment - he wrote.

As you know, on April 16, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This will be the 15th time that the parliament will extend mobilization and martial law.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws, which propose to extend the validity of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyi signed laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.

