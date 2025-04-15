"Putin's casting": Stefanchuk called on the Rada to support the extension of martial law

$41.180.14
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16819 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72586 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39348 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44668 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51771 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93578 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85508 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35452 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60585 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109460 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 72586 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92191 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93578 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85508 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184917 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54197 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29901 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30890 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32140 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34396 views
"Putin's casting": Stefanchuk called on the Rada to support the extension of martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12432 views

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, called on the people's deputies to support the bills on the extension of martial law and mobilization for 90 days. The meeting will take place on April 16.

"Putin's casting": Stefanchuk called on the Rada to support the extension of martial law

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) Ruslan Stefanchuk called on people's deputies to support draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On his Facebook page, Stefanchuk noted that during the voting in the parliament there will be a "Putin casting".

The final results of Putin's casting in the Rada can be seen tomorrow - among those who will vote against the extension of martial law

- wrote the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, some opposition MPs spoke out against the extension of martial law and general mobilization. In particular, the representative of "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Goncharenko noted that he would not support the relevant draft laws.

People are still being packed on the streets and mobilized. No one wants to hear about adequate recruitment

- he wrote.

As you know, on April 16, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This will be the 15th time that the parliament will extend mobilization and martial law.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws, which propose to extend the validity of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyi signed laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
