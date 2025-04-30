Communal carriers allowed to use humanitarian buses, trams and trolleybuses: The Rada voted for the bill

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11387 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24433 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 50633 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35702 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164273 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145322 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105213 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130564 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106285 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88875 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 50633 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45211 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 107774 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164273 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 186877 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10515 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17118 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77352 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93526 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90079 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Communal carriers allowed to use humanitarian buses, trams and trolleybuses: The Rada voted for the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12177-1, which allows the use of humanitarian transport for passenger transportation. This will solve the problem of buses standing idle in cities, such as in Odesa.

Communal carriers allowed to use humanitarian buses, trams and trolleybuses: The Rada voted for the bill

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12177-1 with 278 votes, which unlocks the possibility of using humanitarian transport for passenger transportation. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN.

Details

For - 278 (draft law No. 12177-1 adopted as a whole). What's the point? Currently, only non-profit organizations can receive humanitarian aid. But all municipal communal carriers (CPs) that transport passengers are legally considered profitable. Because of this, even transport provided by foreign partners as aid cannot go on routes - and literally rusts in the depot. The new law unblocks humanitarian aid for transport 

- said Goncharenko

The MP added that in some cities, including Odesa, dozens of buses are idle on the site because legally they cannot be used. This law plans to eliminate this problem for the duration of martial law and for another year after its completion.

This is an important decision that gives communities the tools to restore critical infrastructure - without unnecessary obstacles

- Goncharenko noted.

The Cabinet obliged graduate students and doctoral students to pass foreign language tests - MP08.04.25, 16:08 • 10350 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Odesa
Brent
$62.33
Bitcoin
$94,721.40
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.81
Золото
$3,284.55
Ethereum
$1,806.63