Communal carriers allowed to use humanitarian buses, trams and trolleybuses: The Rada voted for the bill
The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12177-1, which allows the use of humanitarian transport for passenger transportation. This will solve the problem of buses standing idle in cities, such as in Odesa.
The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12177-1 with 278 votes, which unlocks the possibility of using humanitarian transport for passenger transportation. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN.
For - 278 (draft law No. 12177-1 adopted as a whole). What's the point? Currently, only non-profit organizations can receive humanitarian aid. But all municipal communal carriers (CPs) that transport passengers are legally considered profitable. Because of this, even transport provided by foreign partners as aid cannot go on routes - and literally rusts in the depot. The new law unblocks humanitarian aid for transport
The MP added that in some cities, including Odesa, dozens of buses are idle on the site because legally they cannot be used. This law plans to eliminate this problem for the duration of martial law and for another year after its completion.
This is an important decision that gives communities the tools to restore critical infrastructure - without unnecessary obstacles
