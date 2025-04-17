Ukraine plans to develop adaptive sports: Parliament supports decision

A new direction for supporting people with disabilities and war victims should appear in Ukraine - it is about "adaptive sports". The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant bill as a basis. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to Honcharenko, adaptive sports will be a separate area in the field of physical culture. Military and civilians who have acquired disabilities or have physical or psychological limitations can participate in it.

Classes will promote inclusion, rehabilitation and socialization - without competitions, titles and sports categories - Honcharenko said.

According to the explanatory note of draft law No. 9485, the goal is to create conditions for ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of a separate area of physical culture. The bill also envisages promoting the involvement of persons with disabilities or persons with limitations in daily functioning in physical culture and sports, their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities, in particular on the basis of schools.