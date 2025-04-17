Ukraine plans to develop adaptive sports: Parliament supports decision

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3494 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10805 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 13133 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16505 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22693 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37784 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49525 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64811 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83878 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113573 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 2520 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13668 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83878 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85919 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96902 views
King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 3118 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14184 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111189 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53561 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53270 views
Ukraine plans to develop adaptive sports: Parliament supports decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4900 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill on the creation of "adaptive sports" for military personnel and civilians with disabilities. It will promote inclusion, rehabilitation and socialization without competition.

Ukraine plans to develop adaptive sports: Parliament supports decision

A new direction for supporting people with disabilities and war victims should appear in Ukraine - it is about "adaptive sports". The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant bill as a basis. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to Honcharenko, adaptive sports will be a separate area in the field of physical culture. Military and civilians who have acquired disabilities or have physical or psychological limitations can participate in it.

Classes will promote inclusion, rehabilitation and socialization - without competitions, titles and sports categories

- Honcharenko said.

According to the explanatory note of draft law No. 9485, the goal is to create conditions for ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of a separate area of physical culture. The bill also envisages promoting the involvement of persons with disabilities or persons with limitations in daily functioning in physical culture and sports, their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities, in particular on the basis of schools.

