02:53 PM • 1268 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8504 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10077 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11637 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14126 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11839 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17597 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10633 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8180 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24671 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 3692 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 10050 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18397 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16356 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18902 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57133 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39136 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37567 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43891 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48864 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Kolomoisky will destabilize the country with his statements in Russia's interests, because this is his only chance to avoid prison - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2302 views

Political expert Kyrylo Sazonov claims that Ihor Kolomoisky is working to destabilize Ukraine in order to avoid criminal liability. His statements are in line with Russia's interests, which seeks destabilization.

Kolomoisky will destabilize the country with his statements in Russia's interests, because this is his only chance to avoid prison - expert

Kolomoiskyi's latest statements indicate that he is acting in Russia's interests and working to destabilize Ukraine. This way, he hopes to avoid criminal liability. This was reported by political expert and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov, according to UNN, citing Ukrainian News.

The only thing that can save Kolomoiskyi is a destabilized country, anarchy. These are ideal conditions to avoid criminal liability. And here, his interests and Russia's interests coincided. This character has swindled the country out of billions, and now he is seeking salvation from life imprisonment. And judging by the statements he is making, he hopes to escape prison only if the country is in chaos.

– he stated.

The expert reminded that Kolomoiskyi is accused of ordering the murder of a lawyer, stealing tens of billions of hryvnias from Ukrainians from PrivatBank, which was recognized by the High Court of England. In addition, he noted, he is being tried for embezzling over UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, and in the US, he is wanted on charges of using funds stolen from PrivatBank to purchase real estate and metallurgical plants in that country.

According to Sazonov, Kolomoiskyi's first statements were to draw attention to himself – "he knows something important," "he is preparing a sensational statement," "if he starts talking, heads will roll."

"The fact is that Kolomoiskyi can only tell about how his accomplice in the case, Boholiubov, fled abroad under a false name in a train compartment, or other details of his own case. All other statements – such as the 'sensation' about the assassination attempt on Mindich, which Israel denied – are fakes to attract attention," he said.

According to him, the danger of Kolomoiskyi and similar characters is that their statements are against Ukraine. And they are made at the most difficult moments of negotiations, the expert noted.

"Their goal is to make us more compliant, and to push partners to think that there is no need to negotiate with Ukraine. And the more Kolomoiskyi is quoted, the more he will be ready to dance and sing in court to a Russian balalaika. Because he needs to save himself. The price of the issue for him is freedom, for us – the country. And it so happened that Kolomoiskyi's words, which he thinks save him, kill the state," Sazonov concluded.

As reported, Igor Kolomoiskyi recently made a statement in court that one of the defendants in the corruption case in the energy sector was allegedly targeted for assassination in Israel. Later, in a comment to the media, representatives of the Israeli police reported that they had no information that an assassination attempt was being prepared or had been carried out on Mindich, who is currently in that country.

Lilia Podolyak

