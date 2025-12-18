Kolomoiskyi's latest statements indicate that he is acting in Russia's interests and working to destabilize Ukraine. This way, he hopes to avoid criminal liability. This was reported by political expert and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov, according to UNN, citing Ukrainian News.

The only thing that can save Kolomoiskyi is a destabilized country, anarchy. These are ideal conditions to avoid criminal liability. And here, his interests and Russia's interests coincided. This character has swindled the country out of billions, and now he is seeking salvation from life imprisonment. And judging by the statements he is making, he hopes to escape prison only if the country is in chaos. – he stated.

The expert reminded that Kolomoiskyi is accused of ordering the murder of a lawyer, stealing tens of billions of hryvnias from Ukrainians from PrivatBank, which was recognized by the High Court of England. In addition, he noted, he is being tried for embezzling over UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, and in the US, he is wanted on charges of using funds stolen from PrivatBank to purchase real estate and metallurgical plants in that country.

According to Sazonov, Kolomoiskyi's first statements were to draw attention to himself – "he knows something important," "he is preparing a sensational statement," "if he starts talking, heads will roll."

"The fact is that Kolomoiskyi can only tell about how his accomplice in the case, Boholiubov, fled abroad under a false name in a train compartment, or other details of his own case. All other statements – such as the 'sensation' about the assassination attempt on Mindich, which Israel denied – are fakes to attract attention," he said.

According to him, the danger of Kolomoiskyi and similar characters is that their statements are against Ukraine. And they are made at the most difficult moments of negotiations, the expert noted.

"Their goal is to make us more compliant, and to push partners to think that there is no need to negotiate with Ukraine. And the more Kolomoiskyi is quoted, the more he will be ready to dance and sing in court to a Russian balalaika. Because he needs to save himself. The price of the issue for him is freedom, for us – the country. And it so happened that Kolomoiskyi's words, which he thinks save him, kill the state," Sazonov concluded.

As reported, Igor Kolomoiskyi recently made a statement in court that one of the defendants in the corruption case in the energy sector was allegedly targeted for assassination in Israel. Later, in a comment to the media, representatives of the Israeli police reported that they had no information that an assassination attempt was being prepared or had been carried out on Mindich, who is currently in that country.