Exclusive
01:00 PM
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President
November 3, 03:22 AM
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump
November 3, 04:21 AM
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
07:42 AM
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
08:40 AM
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
10:27 AM
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
12:30 PM
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
10:27 AM
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
08:40 AM
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
07:42 AM
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
10:50 AM
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
10:05 AM
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
November 2, 03:41 PM
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
November 1, 01:37 PM
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
November 1, 08:30 AM
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Mushrooms

Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3998 views

Find out how to quickly contact the support of PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Sense Bank and Monobank through their websites and mobile applications. Get information about free hotlines and chatbots to resolve your issues.

Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank

Ukrainian banks are constantly improving their platforms with various communication channels, which simplifies life and makes problem-solving much faster. We offer a short guide on how to quickly contact the most popular banks in Ukraine from their website or in the app - writes UNN.

How to contact PrivatBank support

On the website: To contact PrivatBank support via the website, simply click on the message icon in the lower right corner of the site. After logging in, you can write to an operator. If you want to call or contact them in another way, you need to scroll to the very bottom of the site, where you will find the number for mobile phones in Ukraine, calls to which are free – 3700, and the number for landline phones or calls from abroad +38 073 716 11 31. You can also contact them in writing by clicking the "write" button under the "questions and suggestions" item.

In the app: To contact PrivatBank support through the app, you need to click on the message icon in the upper right corner of the main screen and select "Online Help". To make a call, click on the profile icon in the upper left corner, then select "Support Service", and then "Call via Privat24".

Oschadbank hotline contacts

On the website: Hotline contacts on the Oschadbank website can be found by clicking the message icon in the lower right corner; upon clicking, a layout appears where, by selecting a specific icon, you can write in Viber, Telegram, Messenger, or a web-bot, or make a Viber or web call. In the "sections" tab, there is also a hotline located at the bottom: 0 800 210 800.

In the app: To find contacts in the app, you need to go to the menu and select the "Support" section. Another way to get help is to use the chatbot in Telegram (@Oschadbot) or a Viber call at *333.

Sense Bank phone numbers and communication channels

On the website: On the Sense Bank website, contacts and the hotline are located in the "For individuals" section in the lower right corner of the page. Clicking the "Write" button opens a window with available communication channels — links to Viber and Telegram, as well as hotline numbers. For clients in Ukraine, the number 0 800 50 20 50 is available, and for those abroad, +380 44 298 80 00.

However, these contacts are only valid for individuals; if you are an entrepreneur, the number for calls within Ukraine is 0 800 50 70 44, and from abroad, +380 44 298 50 00. These phone numbers are located in the "For Business" section.

In the app: Go to the "Contacts" section in the menu. A chatbot or online chat with an operator is also available in this menu to get help without waiting.

Monobank: how to contact

On the website: To contact Monobank support, simply scroll down a bit after entering the website, and you will find links to Viber and Telegram chats. To access a wider range of options for contacting customer support, go to the "About Us" section and select "Contacts"; then you can choose the messenger that is convenient for you. A little further down are the phone numbers: within Ukraine 0 800 205 205 and from abroad +38 044 237 20 60.

In the app: To contact customer support in the application, simply scroll down and select "Customer Support". You will have access to phone numbers for calls within Ukraine and abroad, and a chat in Telegram.

National Bank forecasts increase in electricity deficit and revised the need for gas imports: details
31.10.25, 17:04

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologiesPublicationsFinance
