Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank

Ukrainian banks are constantly improving their platforms with various communication channels, which simplifies life and makes problem-solving much faster. We offer a short guide on how to quickly contact the most popular banks in Ukraine from their website or in the app - writes UNN.

How to contact PrivatBank support

On the website: To contact PrivatBank support via the website, simply click on the message icon in the lower right corner of the site. After logging in, you can write to an operator. If you want to call or contact them in another way, you need to scroll to the very bottom of the site, where you will find the number for mobile phones in Ukraine, calls to which are free – 3700, and the number for landline phones or calls from abroad +38 073 716 11 31. You can also contact them in writing by clicking the "write" button under the "questions and suggestions" item.

In the app: To contact PrivatBank support through the app, you need to click on the message icon in the upper right corner of the main screen and select "Online Help". To make a call, click on the profile icon in the upper left corner, then select "Support Service", and then "Call via Privat24".

Oschadbank hotline contacts

On the website: Hotline contacts on the Oschadbank website can be found by clicking the message icon in the lower right corner; upon clicking, a layout appears where, by selecting a specific icon, you can write in Viber, Telegram, Messenger, or a web-bot, or make a Viber or web call. In the "sections" tab, there is also a hotline located at the bottom: 0 800 210 800.

In the app: To find contacts in the app, you need to go to the menu and select the "Support" section. Another way to get help is to use the chatbot in Telegram (@Oschadbot) or a Viber call at *333.

Sense Bank phone numbers and communication channels

On the website: On the Sense Bank website, contacts and the hotline are located in the "For individuals" section in the lower right corner of the page. Clicking the "Write" button opens a window with available communication channels — links to Viber and Telegram, as well as hotline numbers. For clients in Ukraine, the number 0 800 50 20 50 is available, and for those abroad, +380 44 298 80 00.

However, these contacts are only valid for individuals; if you are an entrepreneur, the number for calls within Ukraine is 0 800 50 70 44, and from abroad, +380 44 298 50 00. These phone numbers are located in the "For Business" section.

In the app: Go to the "Contacts" section in the menu. A chatbot or online chat with an operator is also available in this menu to get help without waiting.

Monobank: how to contact

On the website: To contact Monobank support, simply scroll down a bit after entering the website, and you will find links to Viber and Telegram chats. To access a wider range of options for contacting customer support, go to the "About Us" section and select "Contacts"; then you can choose the messenger that is convenient for you. A little further down are the phone numbers: within Ukraine 0 800 205 205 and from abroad +38 044 237 20 60.

In the app: To contact customer support in the application, simply scroll down and select "Customer Support". You will have access to phone numbers for calls within Ukraine and abroad, and a chat in Telegram.

