More than a million Ukrainians already use Diia.Card for state payments - Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 1 million citizens in Ukraine have opened a Diia.Card for personal funds, state payments, and social assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

As Fedorov noted, the following can already be received on the Diia.Card:

eBook;

eMaliatko;

Schoolchild's Package;

War Bonds;

Veteran Sports;

Unemployment benefits;

IDP assistance;

Pension payments;

Assistance from international organizations, etc.

At the same time, National Cashback and eRecovery work separately and are not included in the multi-account card, Fedorov clarified.

Diia.Card can be issued on a smartphone through the "Diia" mobile application or partner banks:

PrivatBank;

Monobank;

Credit Dnipro;

A-Bank.

Soon their list will expand, added the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 13, Diia.Card was launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone.