More than a million Ukrainians already use Diia.Card for state payments - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

The card is available through the "Diia" application and partner banks, the list of which will soon expand, Mykhailo Fedorov stated.

More than a million Ukrainians already use Diia.Card for state payments - Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 1 million citizens in Ukraine have opened a Diia.Card for personal funds, state payments, and social assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

As Fedorov noted, the following can already be received on the Diia.Card:

  • eBook;
    • eMaliatko;
      • Schoolchild's Package;
        • War Bonds;
          • Veteran Sports;
            • Unemployment benefits;
              • IDP assistance;
                • Pension payments;
                  • Assistance from international organizations, etc.

                    At the same time, National Cashback and eRecovery work separately and are not included in the multi-account card, Fedorov clarified.

                    Diia.Card can be issued on a smartphone through the "Diia" mobile application or partner banks:

                    • PrivatBank;
                      • Monobank;
                        • Credit Dnipro;
                          • A-Bank.

                            Soon their list will expand, added the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

                            Recall

                            On August 13, Diia.Card was launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone.

                            Yevhen Ustimenko

                            SocietyTechnologiesFinance
                            Diia (service)
                            PrivatBank
                            Mykhailo Fedorov
                            Ukraine