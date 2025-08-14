Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in late autumn - Fedorov

Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in the autumn. However, first the application will try to convince users to think as much as possible about such a step. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a stream, UNN writes.

It will be possible to divorce in "Diia" in the autumn, I think, at the end. We'll see, we're working on it - Fedorov said.

He added that "Diia" will first try to dissuade you with the help of gamification, which will make you think carefully whether you need it.

Gamification will appear that will make you think as much as possible. But jokes aside, we are working on this service, because it is an important service during the war, so that people do not have to walk, do not stand in lines - the minister noted.

