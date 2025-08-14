$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 15495 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 21454 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 23179 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 21686 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 29064 views
Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in late autumn - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Divorce through the "Diia" application will be possible in the autumn, but first, the program will try to convince users to carefully consider this decision. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that this is an important service during the war.

Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in late autumn - Fedorov

Divorce via "Diia" will be possible in the autumn. However, first the application will try to convince users to think as much as possible about such a step. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a stream, UNN writes.

It will be possible to divorce in "Diia" in the autumn, I think, at the end. We'll see, we're working on it 

- Fedorov said.

He added that "Diia" will first try to dissuade you with the help of gamification, which will make you think carefully whether you need it.

Gamification will appear that will make you think as much as possible. But jokes aside, we are working on this service, because it is an important service during the war, so that people do not have to walk, do not stand in lines 

- the minister noted.

Addition

In Ukraine, Diia.Card has been launched for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks, such as PrivatBank, Monobank, and Credit Dnipro.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced "super news" in the field of mobile internet/communication, which he wrote about in Threads.

Pavlo Zinchenko

