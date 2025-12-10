Ihor Kolomoisky, who for decades has been robbing Ukraine of tens of billions of dollars, must repent before Ukrainians for the evil he has caused them. His "merits" warrant at least one life sentence. This was stated by political expert Oleh Posternak, commenting on the oligarch's latest statements, UNN reports.

"A person who, according to numerous criminal proceedings, has been robbing Ukraine of tens of billions of dollars for decades, invites journalists to listen to his statements. But in reality, Kolomoisky's only statement should be a confession and repentance before the people of Ukraine for the evil he has caused. This is the statement Ukrainians are waiting for from Kolomoisky," he wrote.

The expert reminded that Kolomoisky's "merits" warrant at least one life sentence. One of the accusations, according to Posternak, is precisely contract killing.

In particular, the expert recalled the contract killing of a lawyer. According to him, the investigation states that the oligarch allegedly wanted to use the lawyer to change documents regarding the shareholders' meeting of the Zaporizhzhia plant "Dniprospecstal" in his own interests, but the lawyer refused, for which he was killed. Also, the expert noted, Kolomoisky, together with Boholyubov, through machinations, siphoned off at least tens of billions of hryvnias from Ukrainians through PrivatBank.

"A month ago, the High Court of England found Ihor Valeriyovych guilty and ordered him to return $3 billion to Ukraine. Let me remind you, PrivatBank once belonged to Kolomoisky, and if the state had not nationalized it, millions of Ukrainians would have lost their money. Chaos would have begun," he said.

In addition, the expert wrote, in the cases of "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta," Kolomoisky seized over UAH 3.3 billion. Here he is accused of misappropriation of property, illegal actions with banking documents, money laundering obtained by criminal means, and official forgery.

Also, Posternak noted, Kolomoisky is wanted in the United States. The US Department of Justice, according to him, accuses the oligarch of using stolen bank funds to buy real estate and metallurgical plants in the States (cases under the RICO Act on organized crime).

"These are just some of the accusations from the time when Ukraine was drowning in the blood of its defenders, defending itself from Russia. All crimes occurred when the oligarch's hometown of Dnipro gradually became a frontline city, and now his compatriots are dying by the hundreds every month. These crimes are against the people of Ukraine," he emphasized.

As reported, today Ihor Kolomoisky made a statement in court that one of the defendants in the energy corruption case was attempted to be killed in Israel.