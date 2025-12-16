Court checks if "Diia" could issue a loan after bank account was blocked

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
08:08 AM • 2964 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 4040 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
03:55 AM • 11607 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 4852 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 20663 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 17480 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 15756 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11948 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10748 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14348 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.1m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 17077 views
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 years03:17 AM • 9832 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk03:38 AM • 5206 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murder04:06 AM • 3878 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 12897 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 51852 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 47991 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 54726 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 101747 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 119899 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 33430 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 50724 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 51322 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 55301 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 90070 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Film
Fox News

Court checks if "Diia" could issue a loan after bank account was blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast Court has ordered the State Enterprise "Diia" to provide technical information in a case against Raiffeisen Bank JSC regarding user identification. The plaintiff is challenging a loan agreement concluded after his bank account was blocked.

Court checks if "Diia" could issue a loan after bank account was blocked

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast Court has ordered the State Enterprise "DIA" to provide technical information in a case against Raiffeisen Bank JSC. This concerns verifying how user identification took place through the "DIA" service for obtaining a bank loan. The relevant ruling was published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions, UNN reports.

Details

The plaintiff is challenging a loan agreement concluded in March 2025 and is asking to have it declared invalid, to have 32,000 UAH of his own funds returned, and to have his credit limit of 126,000 UAH restored. The main question in the case is whether digital identification via "DIA" could have occurred after his bank account in "PrivatBank" was blocked, through which the person was authorized.

According to "PrivatBank", the client's account was blocked on March 9, 2025. At the same time, "DIA" reported successful authorization and document sharing after this time for obtaining a loan from "Raiffeisen Bank". These discrepancies became the basis for appealing to the court.

The court decided that to clarify the circumstances, it is necessary to obtain detailed technical logs from "DIA": data about the device, IP address, session parameters, authorization time, and the bank account status at the time of login.

Recall

It was previously reported that "DIA" "registered" a woman as a sole proprietor without her knowledge, and the tax office accrued debt. The court ordered the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Enterprise "DIA" to provide explanations.

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyFinance
Technology
Bank card
Raiffeisen Bank International
PrivatBank
Ukraine