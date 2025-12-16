Court checks if "Diia" could issue a loan after bank account was blocked

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast Court has ordered the State Enterprise "DIA" to provide technical information in a case against Raiffeisen Bank JSC. This concerns verifying how user identification took place through the "DIA" service for obtaining a bank loan. The relevant ruling was published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions, UNN reports.

The plaintiff is challenging a loan agreement concluded in March 2025 and is asking to have it declared invalid, to have 32,000 UAH of his own funds returned, and to have his credit limit of 126,000 UAH restored. The main question in the case is whether digital identification via "DIA" could have occurred after his bank account in "PrivatBank" was blocked, through which the person was authorized.

According to "PrivatBank", the client's account was blocked on March 9, 2025. At the same time, "DIA" reported successful authorization and document sharing after this time for obtaining a loan from "Raiffeisen Bank". These discrepancies became the basis for appealing to the court.

The court decided that to clarify the circumstances, it is necessary to obtain detailed technical logs from "DIA": data about the device, IP address, session parameters, authorization time, and the bank account status at the time of login.

It was previously reported that "DIA" "registered" a woman as a sole proprietor without her knowledge, and the tax office accrued debt. The court ordered the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Enterprise "DIA" to provide explanations.