Over 100,000: Ukrainian banks filed a record number of lawsuits against debtors in 2025

During 2025, Ukrainian banks filed 100,434 lawsuits against debtors. This is 1.5 times more than in the same period last year and a record for the last 7 years. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a total of 511,865 lawsuits from banks have been filed since 2019.

According to analytics, more than 70% of all this year's lawsuits fall on Universal Bank/Mono (28,213 lawsuits), A-Bank (22,221) and Privat (20,278). PUMB (9,225) and Sense Bank (6,831) are far behind.

In total, over the past 7 years, Privatbank remains the undisputed leader in lawsuits against debtors - 191,353 lawsuits. Universal Bank (115,702), A-Bank (60,421), Sense Bank (25,283) and PUMB (21,476) follow, the study says.

This year, the number of lawsuits at Tascombank increased the most - by 3.5 times. A noticeable increase was also observed at PrivatBank (1.8 times), Kredobank (1.7 times), A-Bank (1.6 times) and Sense Bank (1.6 times).

Banks doubled deductions to reserves to UAH 2.3 billion per quarter

At the same time, many banks significantly reduced the number of court appeals. The largest decrease was at Unex Bank (4 times), Credit Agricole (2 times) and Ukrgasbank (2 times).

It is noted that the rating of the most "litigious" banks has been updated this year. New players entered the top - Radabank and Bank Alliance, which were not on the list last year. Instead, Accordbank and Unex Bank dropped out of the top twenty leaders.

Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU