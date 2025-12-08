Over 100,000: Ukrainian banks filed a record number of lawsuits against debtors in 2025

$42.060.13
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 1900 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 2786 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
08:10 AM • 13327 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 10406 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 22638 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 35239 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31929 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35762 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57671 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
Popular news
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 10500 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 7314 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 17935 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 17740 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 4152 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 62310 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 71711 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 83109 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 104529 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 47875 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 58317 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 59278 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 73369 views
Over 100,000: Ukrainian banks filed a record number of lawsuits against debtors in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In 2025, Ukrainian banks filed 100,434 lawsuits against debtors, which is 1.5 times more than last year and a record for the last 7 years. The leaders in the number of lawsuits are Universal Bank/Mono, A-Bank, and PrivatBank.

Over 100,000: Ukrainian banks filed a record number of lawsuits against debtors in 2025

During 2025, Ukrainian banks filed 100,434 lawsuits against debtors. This is 1.5 times more than in the same period last year and a record for the last 7 years. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a total of 511,865 lawsuits from banks have been filed since 2019.

According to analytics, more than 70% of all this year's lawsuits fall on Universal Bank/Mono (28,213 lawsuits), A-Bank (22,221) and Privat (20,278). PUMB (9,225) and Sense Bank (6,831) are far behind.

In total, over the past 7 years, Privatbank remains the undisputed leader in lawsuits against debtors - 191,353 lawsuits. Universal Bank (115,702), A-Bank (60,421), Sense Bank (25,283) and PUMB (21,476) follow, the study says.

This year, the number of lawsuits at Tascombank increased the most - by 3.5 times. A noticeable increase was also observed at PrivatBank (1.8 times), Kredobank (1.7 times), A-Bank (1.6 times) and Sense Bank (1.6 times).

Banks doubled deductions to reserves to UAH 2.3 billion per quarter18.11.25, 15:49 • 2429 views

At the same time, many banks significantly reduced the number of court appeals. The largest decrease was at Unex Bank (4 times), Credit Agricole (2 times) and Ukrgasbank (2 times).

It is noted that the rating of the most "litigious" banks has been updated this year. New players entered the top - Radabank and Bank Alliance, which were not on the list last year. Instead, Accordbank and Unex Bank dropped out of the top twenty leaders.

Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU01.12.25, 14:41 • 36467 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyFinance
PrivatBank
Ukraine