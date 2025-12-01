Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU

Photo: NBU

In October, the gradual withdrawal of 10-kopeck coins began in Ukraine. During October-November, banks have already withdrawn more than 1.2 million coins from circulation. This was reported to UNN by the National Bank of Ukraine in response to a request.

Details

Since October 1, the gradual withdrawal of 10-kopeck coins has begun, which at the same time remain a means of payment. As of October this year, 678.2 thousand 10-kopeck coins worth 67.8 thousand hryvnias were withdrawn, and in three weeks of November - 607.5 thousand coins worth 60.8 thousand hryvnias. - reported the NBU.

The National Bank reported that as of the beginning of November, there were a total of 15.1 billion coins in cash circulation (excluding commemorative and investment coins) worth 9 billion hryvnias, of which - 4.1 billion 10-kopeck coins worth 400 million hryvnias (their share of the total number of coins in circulation was 27.3%).

In addition, as of the beginning of November, there were almost 1.4 billion 50-kopeck coins in cash circulation worth almost 700 million hryvnias (their share of the total number of coins in circulation was 9.1%).

The National Bank does not currently plan to withdraw 50-kopeck coins. This is because, unlike 10-kopeck coins, there is a stable demand for 50-kopeck coins, particularly from the trade sector. Thus, in 2025, a total of 20 million 50-kopeck coins will be minted for cash circulation needs. - added the NBU.

