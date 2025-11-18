$42.070.02
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
El País

Banks doubled deductions to reserves to UAH 2.3 billion per quarter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Ukrainian banks increased deductions to reserves in the third quarter of 2025 from UAH 1.1 billion to UAH 2.3 billion. This is due to an increase in lending and a decrease in the quality of certain loans.

Banks doubled deductions to reserves to UAH 2.3 billion per quarter

Ukrainian banks recorded a significant increase in risks in their loan portfolio, which forced them to almost double their provisions in the third quarter of 2025 – from UAH 1.1 billion to UAH 2.3 billion. This is stated on the Ministry of Finance website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Banking Sector Review, the sharp increase in provisions is due to increased lending and a simultaneous decrease in the quality of certain loans.

Dollar exchange rate rose by 2 kopecks, euro and zloty lost positions: currency exchange rate on November 1818.11.25, 08:00 • 2078 views

In total, over seven months of 2025, banks' provisions amounted to UAH 4.93 billion, while for the same period last year, this amount was only UAH 0.38 billion. This led to a reduction in the net profit of the banking sector.

In addition, since September 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine has increased the mandatory reserve requirements for legal entities' funds to 10% in national and 20% in foreign currency, which also affects liquidity and lending.

Inflation in Ukraine continues to slow down – to 10.9% year-on-year – State Statistics Service11.11.25, 18:34 • 3375 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
State budget
Zloty
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine