Dollar exchange rate rose by 2 kopecks, euro and zloty lost positions: currency exchange rate on November 18

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Tuesday, November 18. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar increased by 2 kopecks and stands at 42.06 hryvnias. The indicators for the euro (lost 20 kopecks) and the zloty (lost 2 kopecks) also changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0670 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.7872 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5515 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.80-42.25 UAH, the euro at 48.60-49.20 UAH, and the zloty at 11.25-11.85 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.08-42.11 UAH/dollar and 48.76-48.78 UAH/euro.

Recall

