Russian oil plummets to record low ahead of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
12:46 PM • 2708 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6876 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11618 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30234 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21735 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17970 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20487 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16263 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25722 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41859 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
78%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: The US must be able to seize the initiative if it wants to win in possible future warsNovember 17, 05:44 AM • 3412 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 6346 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 13968 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 12468 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 9796 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30206 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 70988 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 65694 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122339 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 100830 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Herman Halushchenko
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 12500 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 14001 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 17389 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 36605 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122352 views
Actual
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander

Russian oil plummets to record low ahead of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The price of Urals oil fell to $36.61 per barrel, the lowest since March 2023, ahead of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. This drop will reduce tax revenues to the Russian budget, which funds the war against Ukraine.

Russian oil plummets to record low ahead of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

The price of Russia's flagship oil last week fell to its lowest level in more than two and a half years — just days before US sanctions are set to hit the country's two largest producers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The price of Urals crude dropped to $36.61 per barrel during shipment from the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea on Thursday — the lowest indicator since March 2023. A similar drop was observed in the Baltic Sea, according to Argus Media data. Both indicators rose slightly on Friday.

For Russian oil companies, such a drop will be a financial blow and will reduce the amount of taxes they pay to the Kremlin's budget, which finances the war against Ukraine. Oil and gas provide about a quarter of the Russian state budget's revenues

- the publication notes.

Demand for Russian oil cargoes plummeted after the administration of US President Donald Trump blacklisted Rosneft and Lukoil on October 22, increasing pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

The deadline - November 21 - allows time to complete transactions with the two energy giants, but some refiners in China, India, and Turkey are already suspending purchases of Russian consignments and looking for alternative supplies

- the publication writes.

After the announcement of sanctions, Urals began trading at large discounts to international benchmarks.

Discounts on Urals from the two maritime regions deepened to an average of $23.52 per barrel relative to Brent at the end of last week — the widest gap since June 2023, according to Argus data.

This indicates that buyers are afraid to deal with Russian oil. The US has also warned of the possibility of secondary sanctions for those who do.

Even after delivery to China and India, Urals remains several dollars cheaper than Brent — and this is without taking into account transportation costs, Argus data shows.

India signs first long-term LNG supply deal with US17.11.25, 14:46 • 626 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
China
Turkey
United States
Ukraine