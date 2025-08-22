PrivatBank confirmed a failure in "Privat24": stated that the problem has been eliminated
Kyiv • UNN
Users of the Privat24 application temporarily faced difficulties. PrivatBank announced the elimination of the problem and the restoration of the service.
Users of the Privat24 application temporarily experienced difficulties with the service. PrivatBank assured that the problem has already been eliminated and the system is working as usual, as reported in a comment by UNN, PrivatBank spokesman Oleh Serha.
Details
Privat24 users complained about difficulties using the application. However, as the institution's press service reported, PrivatBank specialists have eliminated the problem.
Users experienced difficulties using the application. I have now been informed that the problem has been resolved