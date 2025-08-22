$41.220.16
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
11:01 AM • 9316 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
09:34 AM • 7946 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 10573 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 9662 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 12551 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21905 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
August 21, 02:24 PM • 43347 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37591 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM • 49503 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
PrivatBank confirmed a failure in "Privat24": stated that the problem has been eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Users of the Privat24 application temporarily faced difficulties. PrivatBank announced the elimination of the problem and the restoration of the service.

PrivatBank confirmed a failure in "Privat24": stated that the problem has been eliminated

Users of the Privat24 application temporarily experienced difficulties with the service. PrivatBank assured that the problem has already been eliminated and the system is working as usual, as reported in a comment by UNN, PrivatBank spokesman Oleh Serha. 

Details

Privat24 users complained about difficulties using the application. However, as the institution's press service reported, PrivatBank specialists have eliminated the problem.

Users experienced difficulties using the application. I have now been informed that the problem has been resolved

- said Oleh Serha.

Alona Utkina

