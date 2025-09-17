$41.230.05
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Actual
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

As of September 1, 2025, 328 Ukrainian companies out of 2,242 sanctioned legal entities generated UAH 240 billion in revenue. Most of these companies are registered in Kyiv, Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctions

As of September 1, 2025, 2,242 Ukrainian companies are under sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, which are not officially in the process of liquidation – either directly or through related parties. Only 10% (525) of the analyzed companies with related sanctions published financial statements for the past year, of which 328 received positive revenue, amounting to UAH 240 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to a study by YouControl.

Details

The largest number of companies with direct and related sanctions are registered in Kyiv (722), in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea (496), Donetsk (299) and Luhansk (185) regions. A significant number are also registered in Dnipropetrovsk (119), Zaporizhzhia (107) and Odesa (100) regions.

In addition, almost 18% (449) of the analyzed companies operate in the trade sector. Also, about 14% (351) are involved in providing other types of services, the vast majority of which are public organizations. 209 legal entities are involved in the information and telecommunications industry, and 207 enterprises are engaged in real estate operations.

Only 10% (525) of the analyzed companies with related sanctions published financial statements for 2024. At the same time, 328 of them received revenue greater than zero, which amounts to UAH 240 billion.

717 of the 2,514 analyzed companies with related sanctions are linked to 134 corporate groups in the YouControl system. It should be noted that one company can belong to several groups simultaneously, and a number of companies from the studied sample are present in one group. The following corporate groups have the largest number of analyzed companies in their composition:

  • "Group DF" (100 companies), whose key person Dmytro Firtash fell under restrictive measures even before the full-scale invasion in June 2021, and then was again included in the sanctions list three years later;
    • "Smart-Holding" (62), whose key person – former People's Deputy of Ukraine Vadym Novynskyi – was subjected to personal restrictive measures in December 2022. The group also includes LLC "TK BSRZ "Metalist", whose beneficiary is Ashot Malkhasyan.
      • "Privat" (53), whose key persons Hennadiy Boholyubov and Ihor Kolomoiskyi fell under personal sanctions in February 2025.

        Addition

        Verkhovna Rada Deputy Mykhailo Sokolov appealed to the SBU with a demand to check the activities of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his corporation Reliance Industries.

        Ambani is known as the organizer of large-scale schemes through which Russia manages to circumvent the sanctions imposed on it. Thanks to this, the Kremlin successfully rearmed its army.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

