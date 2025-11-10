Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov to pay $3 billion to PrivatBank - English court ruling

The High Court of England has ordered the former owners of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholyubov, to pay 3 billion dollars in damages and legal costs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of PrivatBank.

Details

The court found that Boholyubov and Kolomoisky illegally appropriated almost 2 billion dollars of PrivatBank's funds through a "very complex refinancing scheme."

The full amount of the former owners' obligation to the Bank is yet to be determined. At the same time, since the court fully satisfied the Bank's claims, they will likely be obliged to pay more than 1.7 billion US dollars even without taking into account interest over a period of more than ten years.

The full amount payable to the Bank, including interest and legal costs, will be determined at the next hearing later this year and is likely to significantly exceed 2 billion US dollars in total – PrivatBank stated.

These amounts must be paid by November 24, 2025, and if not paid by that date, interest will accrue on them. In the event that these funds are not paid voluntarily, enforcement proceedings will begin.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that PrivatBank won a multi-billion dollar lawsuit in London against its former owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholyubov.