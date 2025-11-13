Prosecutor General's Office: arrest on "Borivazh" port is valid, issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review

The Prosecutor General's Office denied information that the port of Borivazh had allegedly been returned to its owners, and added that the issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review, UNN reports.

A number of Telegram channels, citing a post by one of the entrepreneurs, disseminated unverified and unreliable information that the port of Borivazh had allegedly been returned to its owners. In order for the public to receive honest news, we appeal to media representatives to check the information for accuracy and objectivity before publishing it. - the message says.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, in 2016, officials of Borivazh LLC, acting in collusion with officials of Agroterminal Logistic LLC, PJSC CB PrivatBank and other unidentified persons, committed illegal actions regarding mortgaged property, namely the marine transshipment and storage complex for grain cargo, which was mortgaged to the National Bank of Ukraine under a mortgage agreement.

As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 212, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 388 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on February 21, 2025, seized the object, prohibiting its alienation and disposal.

This decision is still in force today.

On March 6, 2025, the court re-imposed the arrest with a ban on the use of the port and its transfer to ARMA management.

At the same time, on October 31, 2025, the court granted the motion of the representative of Terminal Borivazh LLC and lifted the arrest in terms of the ban on use and transfer to ARMA. At the same time, the decision of February 21, 2025, on the arrest and prohibition of alienation remained in force.

On November 4, 2025, the prosecutor filed an appeal against the ruling of October 31. The materials have not yet been received by the Kyiv Court of Appeal, and there is no notification of the hearing date.

In parallel, on November 6, 2025, a motion for the arrest of property and the transfer of the port to ARMA was re-filed with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. A hearing was scheduled for November 12, but the judge, for some reason, removed the said motion from consideration.

The new date and time of the court hearing have not yet been determined, the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Recall

As previously reported by the media, Borivazh LLC received loans even before the nationalization of PrivatBank, the debt on which currently amounts to UAH 5 billion. The port, which previously belonged to Borivazh LLC, was included in the authorized capital of Agroterminal Logistic LLC.

Corporate rights of Agroterminal Logistic LLC in the amount of 99.9% of the authorized capital were transferred as collateral for PrivatBank's loans, which guaranteed the repayment of loans. The person who is trying to remove the port from the bank's collateral is named businessman Hennadiy Boholiubov.