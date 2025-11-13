Prosecutor General's Office: arrest on "Borivazh" port is valid, issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review

$42.040.02
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25677 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23558 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28574 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31902 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32171 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27707 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21517 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55279 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78918 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19507 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 20401 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 17709 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11472 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23179 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48249 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48630 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38893 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77524 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77329 views
Prosecutor General's Office: arrest on "Borivazh" port is valid, issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

The Prosecutor General's Office denied information about the return of the "Borivazh" port to its owners, emphasizing that the issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review. The court seized the facility on February 21, 2025, prohibiting its alienation, and this decision remains valid.

Prosecutor General's Office: arrest on "Borivazh" port is valid, issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review

The Prosecutor General's Office denied information that the port of Borivazh had allegedly been returned to its owners, and added that the issue of transfer to ARMA is in the process of judicial review, UNN reports.

A number of Telegram channels, citing a post by one of the entrepreneurs, disseminated unverified and unreliable information that the port of Borivazh had allegedly been returned to its owners. In order for the public to receive honest news, we appeal to media representatives to check the information for accuracy and objectivity before publishing it.

- the message says.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, in 2016, officials of Borivazh LLC, acting in collusion with officials of Agroterminal Logistic LLC, PJSC CB PrivatBank and other unidentified persons, committed illegal actions regarding mortgaged property, namely the marine transshipment and storage complex for grain cargo, which was mortgaged to the National Bank of Ukraine under a mortgage agreement.

As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 212, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 388 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on February 21, 2025, seized the object, prohibiting its alienation and disposal.

This decision is still in force today.

On March 6, 2025, the court re-imposed the arrest with a ban on the use of the port and its transfer to ARMA management.

At the same time, on October 31, 2025, the court granted the motion of the representative of Terminal Borivazh LLC and lifted the arrest in terms of the ban on use and transfer to ARMA. At the same time, the decision of February 21, 2025, on the arrest and prohibition of alienation remained in force.

On November 4, 2025, the prosecutor filed an appeal against the ruling of October 31. The materials have not yet been received by the Kyiv Court of Appeal, and there is no notification of the hearing date.

In parallel, on November 6, 2025, a motion for the arrest of property and the transfer of the port to ARMA was re-filed with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. A hearing was scheduled for November 12, but the judge, for some reason, removed the said motion from consideration.

The new date and time of the court hearing have not yet been determined, the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Recall

As previously reported by the media, Borivazh LLC received loans even before the nationalization of PrivatBank, the debt on which currently amounts to UAH 5 billion. The port, which previously belonged to Borivazh LLC, was included in the authorized capital of Agroterminal Logistic LLC.

Corporate rights of Agroterminal Logistic LLC in the amount of 99.9% of the authorized capital were transferred as collateral for PrivatBank's loans, which guaranteed the repayment of loans. The person who is trying to remove the port from the bank's collateral is named businessman Hennadiy Boholiubov.

Antonina Tumanova

