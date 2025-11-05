ukenru
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8054 views

In Ukraine, the number of blocked bank accounts has increased due to suspicious transactions, misuse, cryptocurrency, and cash withdrawals. Lawyer Ihor Yasko explained how to prove the legality of transactions and appeal the blocking.

Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions

In Ukraine, there has been an increase in appeals from Ukrainians regarding the blocking of bank accounts. The main reasons for this are suspicious or atypical operations for your financial profile, using the account not for its stated purpose, cryptocurrency transactions, currency exchange, or active cash withdrawals.

In a comment to UNN, Ihor Yasko, a lawyer at the "Winner" law firm, explained in which cases banks can block accounts and how to prove the legality of operations. 

Main reasons for account blocking

As Yasko explains, the main reasons for blocking accounts are: 

  • performing suspicious or atypical operations for your financial profile – for example, regular receipts from many individuals, large or frequent transfers without a clear explanation of their purpose;
    • using the account not for its stated purpose: entrepreneurial activity without a registered sole proprietorship, receipt of large sums without confirmed sources;
      • cryptocurrency transactions, currency exchange, or active cash withdrawals;
        • violation of the banking agreement, lack of updated client data, seizure due to court decisions, overdue financial obligations, or unpaid taxes.

          What operations do banks consider suspicious?

          According to Yasko, operations that banks may consider suspicious include: large or frequent transfers of unclear origin, especially if the amounts sharply exceed the declared income.

          Also, transactions with currencies, cryptocurrencies, or securities of little-known companies.

          The fact that the payment purpose contains "goods", "services", "currency", "crypto", etc. are triggers for additional verification. Atypical client behavior: a change in standard activity, unmotivated nervousness, or unclear explanations of the purpose of operations

          - Yasko notes. 

          Financial Monitoring Blocks VBet and Pin-UP Accounts for Over UAH 2.8 Bln: What is Known18.04.24, 13:28 • 34921 view

          How to appeal blocking and prove the legality of operations

          When accounts are blocked, the lawyer advises officially contacting the bank with a request for the reason for the blocking and providing supporting documents regarding the legal source of funds (contracts, invoices, bank receipts).

          Demand a written response and justification – the bank is obliged to provide an explanation in accordance with the law. The bank's decision can be appealed through a complaint to the NBU and through court proceedings if rights are violated – we already have such cases

          - the lawyer emphasizes. 

          Does the client have the right to demand an explanation of the reasons for blocking?

          The client has every right to demand a reasoned written response from the bank regarding the reasons for blocking the account or conducted operations. According to the law on consumer protection and the NBU Resolution, the bank is obliged to inform the client about the grounds for such actions

          - says Yasko. 

          According to him, the bank must notify the client if the account is blocked due to suspicious operations, a request to provide documents, or if the account is seized at the direction of a state body.

          Ukrainians have more cash "on hand": NBU explains seasonality and impact of war05.11.25, 14:54 • 1416 views

          The notification is sent mainly via SMS, email, or personal meeting, depending on the bank's policy.

          To protect your rights, always demand an official explanation of the bank's actions, maintain financial transparency, and do not avoid proving the legal origin of funds. If the blocking is unfounded, appeal the actions using complaint and judicial protection tools

          - added the lawyer. 

          In addition, Yasko notes that recently there has been an increase in appeals from Ukrainians regarding account blocking, and the main blocker is PrivatBank. 

          Introduction of digital hryvnia in 2027 is questionable: NBU announced the reason17.10.25, 05:42 • 3963 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

