Ukrainians have more cash "on hand": NBU explains seasonality and impact of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

As of October 1, 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine reached UAH 890.1 billion, an increase of 8.2% since the beginning of the year. The most common banknotes in circulation are 500 hryvnias, and the least common are 50 hryvnias.

Ukrainians have more cash "on hand": NBU explains seasonality and impact of war

Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to UAH 890.1 billion, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "on hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"As of October 1, 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine amounted to UAH 890.1 billion," the NBU reported.

This, as indicated, is UAH 67.7 billion, or 8.2%, more than as of January 1, 2025 (UAH 822.4 billion).

"While in the first quarter of the year there was a withdrawal of cash from circulation, in the second and third quarters, demand for cash somewhat revived," the regulator noted.

This, as noted, is a stable trend observed almost every year and explained by seasonality.

An additional factor in the increase in cash in circulation in the third quarter, according to the NBU, was "increased uncertainty regarding the end of the war and an increase in the intensity of air attacks, which could lead to a prolonged absence of electricity."

Interesting facts

According to the NBU, updated cash circulation statistics as of October 1 indicate the following:

  • there are 2.6 billion banknotes in circulation for a total amount of UAH 881.0 billion, as well as 15.1 billion coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins) for a total amount of UAH 8.9 billion;
    • as of October 1, 2025, there were 63 banknotes and 191 payment change and circulation coins per inhabitant of Ukraine (as of January 1, 2025 – 63 and 186 units, respectively);
      • among banknotes, 500-hryvnia banknotes are the most common, and 50-hryvnia banknotes are the least common (26.6% and 4.5% of the total number of banknotes in circulation, respectively);
        • regarding circulation coins, they are of four denominations: 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias. Of these, 1-hryvnia coins are the most common, and 10-hryvnia coins are the least common (4.5% and 2.2% of the total number of circulation coins in circulation, respectively);
          • regarding change coins, the gradual withdrawal of 10-kopeck coins began on October 1. Their share of the total number in circulation is 27.4%, while they have ceased to play a significant role in cash settlements for goods and services. Therefore, their gradual withdrawal will reduce state costs for manufacturing, processing, transportation, and storage, as well as the costs of cash circulation participants for their maintenance in circulation;
            • at the same time, there is a stable demand for 50-kopeck change coins, particularly from the trade and services sector. Currently, their share of the total number in circulation is 9.1%;
              • the dynamics of the volume of banknotes and coins in circulation indicate that the largest growth rate for January-September 2025 was for 1,000-hryvnia banknotes and 10-hryvnia coins. Their specific weight in the total number in circulation increased by 3.6% and 0.3%, respectively, compared to the beginning of this year.

