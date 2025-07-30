NBU: in six months, banks increased cash withdrawals from cash desks by 9.7%

In the first half of 2025, banks' cash turnover increased by 9.2%, exceeding UAH 1.42 trillion, including an increase in cash withdrawals from cash desks by 9.7%, to UAH 1.47 trillion, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The volume of cash receipts to bank cash desks in January-June of this year amounted to UAH 1,427.8 billion. This is 9.2% more compared to the same period in 2024. Cash withdrawals from bank cash desks in the first half of 2025 also increased (by 9.7%) and amounted to UAH 1,473.7 billion. - reported the NBU.

The NBU explained the increase in cash receipts by "positive economic activity, which was facilitated, in particular, by an increase in wages and social payments to the population, and stable consumer demand for goods and services."

At the same time, the increase in the volume of cash hryvnia withdrawals from bank cash desks, as reported, was influenced, in particular, by "risks associated with deepening uncertainty regarding the duration of the war against the background of increased intensity of air attacks, which prompted citizens to form a certain cash reserve."

The NBU noted that the volume of banks' cash turnover (both receipts and withdrawals) in the first half of 2025 exceeds, on average, almost 25% of the indicators of the first half of the pre-war 2021, "which indicates a gradual economic recovery, despite the challenges of the war."

The largest volumes of cash from cash desks in the first half of 2025 were traditionally issued by banks (% of total expenditures):

for customer operations using payment cards (85.0% of total expenditures);

for the purchase of foreign currency from customers (5.2% of total expenditures);

for supporting postal operators (3.4% of total expenditures).

The largest sources of cash receipts to bank cash desks were (% of total receipts):

trade revenue (31.3% of total receipts);

customer operations using payment cards (23.4% of total receipts);

receipts from the sale of foreign currency (16.3% of total receipts);

revenue from all types of services (13.6% of total receipts).

