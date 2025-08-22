Banking paradox: record UAH 100 billion profit in six months, but every fifth bank is at a loss

$41.380.02
05:52 AM • 3632 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 14658 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 30958 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 32699 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 39593 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22837 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33722 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71971 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79239 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81813 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Popular news
Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submergedVideoAugust 21, 10:38 PM • 5614 views
Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - BloombergAugust 22, 12:11 AM • 4400 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 8024 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 11901 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhoto03:12 AM • 8708 views
Publications
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 6194 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 111938 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 135936 views
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 8072 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 76866 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 70710 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 69008 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 95301 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
Cruise missile
Football

Banking paradox: record UAH 100 billion profit in six months, but every fifth bank is at a loss

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The Ukrainian banking system ended the first half of 2025 with a profit of UAH 100.06 billion before tax. However, 13 banks remain unprofitable, and every fifth market participant is operating at a loss.

Banking paradox: record UAH 100 billion profit in six months, but every fifth bank is at a loss

The Ukrainian banking system completed the first half of 2025 with a pre-tax profit of UAH 100.06 billion, which is almost equal to last year's figure. At the same time, the picture is not unambiguous: 13 banks remained unprofitable, and every fifth market participant is operating at a loss. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

State giants pull the sector forward, while foreign and private banks cut profits

After paying taxes (22% of profit, or UAH 21.99 billion), the sector had UAH 78.07 billion in net profit. However, the lion's share of the result was provided by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank, which generated almost half of the total profit - UAH 34.88 billion (paying UAH 11.09 billion in taxes).

Leaders and outsiders

The top 10 banks generated UAH 68.05 billion, or 87% of the total profit.

Among state-owned banks, only First Investment (-UAH 29.43 million) was in the red.

Motor-bank turned a profit for the first time in several years.

A real "surprise" was Metabank, whose profit increased 118 times.

Unlike the state sector, banks with foreign capital recorded a profit drop of almost 25% - to UAH 16.57 billion. Raiffeisen Bank remains the leader among them, having managed to increase its profit by 10% (UAH 4.74 billion).

Banks with private capital also showed a decline: -25% compared to last year, with a total profit of UAH 10.06 billion. The group is dominated by PUMB with UAH 3.57 billion (-7% y/y) and Universal Bank (Monobank). Together, they account for 59% of the private players' results.

At the same time, more than a quarter of private banks completed the first half of the year with losses.

Wage arrears in Ukraine increased by 11% in a year: over 35 thousand debts recorded8/18/25, 3:49 PM • 3194 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Raiffeisen Bank International
PrivatBank