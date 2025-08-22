Banking paradox: record UAH 100 billion profit in six months, but every fifth bank is at a loss

The Ukrainian banking system completed the first half of 2025 with a pre-tax profit of UAH 100.06 billion, which is almost equal to last year's figure. At the same time, the picture is not unambiguous: 13 banks remained unprofitable, and every fifth market participant is operating at a loss. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

State giants pull the sector forward, while foreign and private banks cut profits

After paying taxes (22% of profit, or UAH 21.99 billion), the sector had UAH 78.07 billion in net profit. However, the lion's share of the result was provided by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank, which generated almost half of the total profit - UAH 34.88 billion (paying UAH 11.09 billion in taxes).

Leaders and outsiders

The top 10 banks generated UAH 68.05 billion, or 87% of the total profit.

Among state-owned banks, only First Investment (-UAH 29.43 million) was in the red.

Motor-bank turned a profit for the first time in several years.

A real "surprise" was Metabank, whose profit increased 118 times.

Unlike the state sector, banks with foreign capital recorded a profit drop of almost 25% - to UAH 16.57 billion. Raiffeisen Bank remains the leader among them, having managed to increase its profit by 10% (UAH 4.74 billion).

Banks with private capital also showed a decline: -25% compared to last year, with a total profit of UAH 10.06 billion. The group is dominated by PUMB with UAH 3.57 billion (-7% y/y) and Universal Bank (Monobank). Together, they account for 59% of the private players' results.

At the same time, more than a quarter of private banks completed the first half of the year with losses.

Wage arrears in Ukraine increased by 11% in a year: over 35 thousand debts recorded