Wage arrears in Ukraine increased by 11% in a year: over 35 thousand debts recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In Ukraine, 35,471 wage arrears were recorded in 2025, which is 11% more than at the end of 2021. In total, 1,983 companies owe employees, with state-owned enterprises being the leaders.

Details

This is 11% more than at the end of 2021. In total, 1,983 companies owe their employees salaries.

Most often, debtors are state-owned enterprises - 11,562 (33%), joint-stock companies - 10,308 (29%) and limited liability companies - 6,298 (18%).

The leader in the number of proceedings was Sumy Machine-Building Research and Production Association — 4,063 open cases. In second place is Karpatnaftokhim with 1,188 proceedings, followed by Sumy Machine-Building Research and Production Association - Engineering — 1,015.

The largest debts were accumulated by enterprises in the following regions:

  • Sumy region – 6,305;
    • Kyiv – 3,784;
      • Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,456.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN, citing Opendatabot, reported that the number of Ukrainians who declared themselves bankrupt increased by 33% in the first half of 2025. Over the past five years, more than 2.9 thousand citizens have become bankrupts.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomy
        Sumy Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Ukraine
        Kyiv