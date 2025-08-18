Wage arrears in Ukraine increased by 11% in a year: over 35 thousand debts recorded

In Ukraine, 35,471 wage arrears were recorded in 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This is 11% more than at the end of 2021. In total, 1,983 companies owe their employees salaries.

Most often, debtors are state-owned enterprises - 11,562 (33%), joint-stock companies - 10,308 (29%) and limited liability companies - 6,298 (18%).

The leader in the number of proceedings was Sumy Machine-Building Research and Production Association — 4,063 open cases. In second place is Karpatnaftokhim with 1,188 proceedings, followed by Sumy Machine-Building Research and Production Association - Engineering — 1,015.

The largest debts were accumulated by enterprises in the following regions:

Sumy region – 6,305;

Kyiv – 3,784;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,456.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Opendatabot, reported that the number of Ukrainians who declared themselves bankrupt increased by 33% in the first half of 2025. Over the past five years, more than 2.9 thousand citizens have become bankrupts.