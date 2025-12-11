$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
05:00 PM • 12134 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 15443 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 18913 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 26677 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17232 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19194 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16287 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16536 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16875 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Court extends Kolomoisky's pre-trial detention until February next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Pechersk District Court extended Ihor Kolomoisky's pre-trial detention until February 6, 2026. The oligarch is suspected of fraud, money laundering, and withdrawing 15 billion hryvnias from PrivatBank.

Court extends Kolomoisky's pre-trial detention until February next year

The Pechersk District Court extended the pre-trial detention of Ihor Kolomoisky until February 6, 2026, UNN reports.

Extend the term of detention of Ihor Valeriyovych Kolomoisky until February 6, 2026, inclusive.

- said the judge.

Addition

On September 2 last year, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General's Office served Kolomoisky with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means. Subsequently, Kolomoisky received two more suspicions: regarding the withdrawal of a total of 15 billion hryvnias from PrivatBank.

On November 28, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention for oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky with an alternative bail of UAH 3.7 billion until January 26. Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv kept Ihor Kolomoisky in custody for another two months, until April 25. In addition, the court reduced the bail amount by UAH 150 million, to UAH 2.4 billion.

At the same time, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the proceedings in the case of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) against Ihor Kolomoisky, citing the "Lozovyi amendments."

For his part, the then head of the BES, Andriy Pashchuk, noted that within the framework of the investigation into the case against Ihor Kolomoisky, detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine interrogated more than 100 people, two examinations were conducted, and two more were appointed.

This is a very extensive proceeding. Within its framework, more than 100 people have been interrogated, 2 examinations have been conducted, and two more have been appointed. These are complex engineering-technical and forensic-economic examinations. The scheme being investigated by the BES is very complex, involving more than 10 business entities, including 4 commercial banks.

- Pashchuk clarified.

In his opinion, the investigation is complicated by the fact that the events being investigated in the proceedings are delayed in time, and the course of the investigation is negatively affected by a large number of manipulations, including media ones, around Kolomoisky.

In May last year, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion - of organizing a contract killing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Igor Kolomoisky
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
PrivatBank
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine