Small businesses will receive proven solutions at the largest festival for SMEs — GET 2025

On November 18, 2025, Kyiv will host the GET Business Festival — an annual large-scale festival for small and medium-sized businesses. The event will bring together over 90 speakers with practical cases, 1500+ participants: entrepreneurs of various business levels, investors, top managers, and government representatives. The festival has been held for over 10 years under the auspices of the business media Delo.ua, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year as part of the event.

GET Business Festival — is a multi-format event where each participant can choose topics of interest from three thematic stages at one location. Festival speakers will share proven business strategies in Ukraine and abroad, analytics, forecasts, and tools for cooperation with the state.

Festival topics:

Main stage: vectors for scaling and business development in the coming years, how to become a business partner of a large retail chain, what challenges Ukrainian manufacturers face, how to manage entrepreneurial finances during the war, how businesses can find and retain staff. Marketing strategies stage: how to increase marketing effectiveness without large budgets, improve customer experience, and implement digital transformation from TikTok to AI-based solutions. Business development stage: tools for business protection, scaling strategies, grants and training for entrepreneurs, secrets of successful franchising networks.

Among the key speakers:

Ihor Smilianskyi , CEO of Ukrposhta;

, CEO of Ukrposhta; Maryna Avdieieva, co-owner of "Arsenal Insurance", founder of Easy Peasy Insurtech;

co-owner of "Arsenal Insurance", founder of Easy Peasy Insurtech; Olena Shuliak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power Organization, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning;

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power Organization, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning; Timur Kozonov , founder of Foundation Coffee Roasters;

, founder of Foundation Coffee Roasters; Yulia Pliyeva, founder and CEO of Apple Consulting®;

founder and CEO of Apple Consulting®; Danylo Hetmantsev, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy;

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy; Andriy Vasyliev, Marketing Director of "OLX e-com Europe";

Marketing Director of "OLX e-com Europe"; Andriy Teliupa, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture;

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture; Oleh Kyi, Head of Transactional Products and SME Clients at PrivatBank;

Head of Transactional Products and SME Clients at PrivatBank; Ruslan Magomedov, Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission;

Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission; Maksym Bezruk, Deputy Commercial Director of the "Aurora" multi-market chain

Deputy Commercial Director of the "Aurora" multi-market chain Olena Shpyrka, Head of Business Banking Client Segment Development at Raiffeisen Bank;

Head of Business Banking Client Segment Development at Raiffeisen Bank; Valeriy Varenytsia, Commercial Director of 1+1 media;

Commercial Director of 1+1 media; Yevhen Synelnykov, director, TV presenter;

director, TV presenter; Oksana Solodchuk , Head of Small and Micro Business Products and Processes Department at Bank Credit Dnipro;

, Head of Small and Micro Business Products and Processes Department at Bank Credit Dnipro; Oleksiy Hrushetskyi , Acting Director of the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development;

, Acting Director of the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development; Volodymyr Matviychuk , founder of the Multi cook network;

, founder of the Multi cook network; Anton Bokiy , Marketing Director of INTERTOP;

, Marketing Director of INTERTOP; Daria Ivanchenko, Commercial Director of NOVUS.

Join Ukraine's largest festival for small and medium-sized businesses, GET Business Festival, to find new development opportunities and build partnerships that will define Ukraine's business landscape for years to come.

Details and registration: https://get.delo.ua/

General Partner — "OLX Ukraine"

Main Partner — Visa | PrivatBank

General Information Partner — 1+1 media

About the organizer

Ekonomika+ — a business/media bureau that includes: the leader in business content Delo.ua, online media about marketing, communications, and creativity MMR.ua, business woman's digest Womo.ua, and "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" magazine. Under the auspices of Ekonomika+, over 10 business events are held annually, including the Get Business Festival. During this time, the festival has brought together over 10,000 participants and 500 speakers.